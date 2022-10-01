"I always ask myself whether the talent is in his DNA or in his upbringing"- F1 sports director on Max Verstappen's driving skills

F1 Sports Director Ross Brawn, in a recent interview with F1 Insider, spoke about Max Verstappen's skills and how tough it is to be the son of a former F1 driver.

Ross Brawn worked with Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, in 1994 when the latter drove for Benetton. Brawn spoke about how Verstappen's talent may be hereditary since both his parents were great drivers. He said:

"With him, I always wonder if the talent is in his DNA or in his upbringing. Because his mother was also a great kart driver herself."

Brawn also talked about how the elder Verstappen's experience taught Max a lot. He said:

"But I can well imagine that Max benefited from his father's experience because he prevented him from making the mistakes he made from the beginning. It is always difficult for sons of Formula 1 drivers to establish themselves in the premier class. Max did a very good job."

Max Verstappen won his first world championship last year and is on track to win his second this year in dominant fashion. The Dutch driver has won eleven out of sixteen races so far and is on a five-race win streak.

Verstappen is also predicted to break the record for most wins in a single season. The current record of thirteen, set by legendary drivers Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher in 2013 and 2004, is in the Dutch drivers' sights. With six races remaining and Red Bull having a dominant car, the chances favor Verstappen too.

Max Verstappen is similar to Michael Schumacher, according to Ross Brawn

Brawn also compared Max Verstappen to Michael Schumacher, a seven-time world champion and one of the best drivers to ever sit behind the wheel. Brawn said Verstappen reminded him of Schumacher in the way both drivers drove and had the hunger to win. He said:

"His superiority at Spa reminded me of Michael Schumacher at his best. When you have a perfect car and pilots like Michael or Max in the cockpit, they drive like on another planet. Then you as a spectator feel this certain magic."

Brawn also stated that these drivers are unique and rarely come by. They had more capacity through their talent and compared it to football, saying:

"They simply have more capacity through their talent. Like a super talent in football, who does not have to look at the ball, which sticks to the foot, but can already look forward to the next move."

Verstappen certainly has the talent and the team to win many more championships in the future and break multiple records along the way.

