As Christian Horner takeover rumors surface, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly drops dire verdict for the team

Pierre Gasly shared a brutal verdict on Alpine's form coming into the 2025 season. The Alpine driver, who has been the stalwart of his team throughout the season, stated that they are in a "worse" place than they were in 2024. Gasly's comment has come amid his team's link with Christian Horner.

After 12 races and two Sprints, Alpine are in P10 in the Constructors' Championship with 19 points. This has been one of the worst starts for the Enstone-based team in recent years. Gasly single-handedly scored all the points, as rookie Jack Doohan failed to make amends.

The team's best result has come in the recently concluded British GP, where Pierre Gasly finished in P6 and fetched eight points. Prior to this, they had 11 points in 11 races and two Sprints. As Alpine continues to struggle, Gasly shared his thoughts on his team's form:

“I think last year we, overall performance related, relatively to the others, was in a much better place – considering the car was in a better place, we were on the podium – it was incredible."

Following this, he went on to speak about his performance at Silverstone:

“But this year, I feel we are in a worse place. The others have a better package, and that P6 is probably as good."

Pierre Gasly started his race from P8 and improved two places as he crossed the finish line. Lando Norris claimed the victory ahead of his teammate, Oscar Piastri, and secured their fifth 1-2 of the season. Nico Hulkenberg wrapped up the final podium place.

Pierre Gasly's boss's social media post on Christian Horner triggered takeover rumors

After Red Bull sacked Christian Horner, Alpine executive advisor and de facto team principal Flavio Briatore shared a social media post. In the post, Briatore hailed the British boss on his achievement with Red Bull. Here's what he wrote,

"20 years at the top says it all. A competitor on the track but also a friend off track. Well done on your achievements @christianhorner at @redbullracing and wishing you all the best on your next adventure. Forza Christian!"

Briatore's post indeed triggered the takeover rumor as Alpine has yet to have a permanent team principal after Oliver Oakes' departure a couple of months ago. On the other hand, Horner is also not linked to any other team apart from Alpine.

At this point, one would not be surprised if Horner comes back to take charge of the French team once his gardening leave expires and works with his former driver, Pierre Gasly.

Red Bull sacked Christian Horner after 20 years owing to underperformances as Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda continued to struggle and won two out of the last 14 races. They replaced him immediately with Laurent Mekies, the former Racing Bulls boss.

