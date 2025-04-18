Aston Martin addresses rumors $300M Max Verstappen offer

Aston Martin has broken its silence on rumors of curating a mighty $300 million contract for Max Verstappen for the 2026 season. The Astons have clarified that the speculations are baseless, as the team is happy with its existing drivers lineup of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
Verstappen, despite being contracted with Red Bull until 2028, is being actively linked to rival teams in a potential move. According to rumors, the four-time world champion has exit clauses in his existing deal with the Bulls, which he could exercise and leave by the end of the season.
While the Dutch driver hasn't confirmed any rumors, Aston Martin reportedly had crafted a pitch of three years for $300 million for Verstappen. Several media reports claimed that Lawrence Stroll and co. planned on making a mighty offer to lure Max into signing with the team from the 2026 season.
However, a spokesperson for Aston Martin has discredited the speculation. The team is apparently pleased with the current drivers lineup of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, as both have contracts in place for the upcoming season.
Via the Mirror, an Aston Martin representative said:
"It's normal for the media to speculate on the driver market, but we have a fantastic driver line-up that we are committed to and who are under contract for 2026 and beyond. Our focus is on delivering for Lance and Fernando by giving them a more consistent and competitive car. When we do, they are both capable of delivering great results."
Fernando Alonso, a former two-time world champion, signed an extension contract last year, and Stroll is untouchable. Hence, the Astons are unlikely to consider any movement for the upcoming season.
On the other hand, Verstappen also appears unlikely to leave Red Bull. Despite the dramatic performance drop this year, his loyalty to the team could keep him tied to Milton Keynes for the near future.
Fernando Alonso responds to Max Verstappen's links with Aston Martin
While rumors of Aston Martin approaching Max Verstappen have gained steam this week, Fernando Alonso is unmoved and not worried at all. When asked if he sees himself getting replaced by the four-time world champion, Alonso said (via Planet F1):
“I don’t think so. I have a contract for next year, but I see the rumors."
When further asked if he is open to welcoming Verstappen as a potential teammate in the future, the Spanish driver added:
"Yes, but that’s unlikely to happen. Very unlikely.”
Max Verstappen was swarmed with questions related to his future with Red Bull during the media day of the Saudi Arabian GP. However, he ducked them all to state that his goal is to win and help Red Bull improve the car. He is not worried about his future and contract situation momentarily.