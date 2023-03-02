F1 has announced the world's fastest SUV as the latest addition to its medical car fleet. Aston Martin DBX707 will serve as the F1 medical car for the 2023 season. The luxury SUV launched last year is the fastest car in its category.

The DBX707 replaces the DBX model used in the previous two seasons. The DBX model wasn't as quick around the circuit as the Mercedes medical car. The new car is a significant upgrade over its predecessor in terms of performance. The new car will enable the medical crew to reach the accident scene in less time.

Aston Martin will raise the intensity in Bahrain this weekend by unleashing the might of the ultra-luxury SUV, DBX707, as the Official FIA Medical Car of



Aston Martin will raise the intensity in Bahrain this weekend by unleashing the might of the ultra-luxury SUV, DBX707, as the Official FIA Medical Car of

Aston Martin and Mercedes share a supply deal with the FIA for safety and medical cars. The two suppliers share a schedule as F1 strives toward sustainability and reduced transport costs.

Roberto Fideli, Aston Martin's Chief Technical Officer, said:

"DBX707 is the perfect vehicle for the critical role as an Official FIA Medical Car of F1. It provides the performance and punch required for the world’s greatest racing circuits, in addition to the flexibility and space required by the sport’s officials and medics."

He went on to say:

"With the eyes of the world on our products, there is pressure to perform, but that intensity pushes us to constantly improve. Seeing our cars used in an official capacity at such prestigious events is something that everyone at Aston Martin is very proud of."

The latest medical car boasts a top speed of 193 mph and can reach 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds, much quicker than its previous model, which took 3.9 seconds. The SUV is powered by and 4-litre V8 engine, capable of producing 697bhp compared to the 649bhp produced by its Mercedes counterpart.

Aston Martin test driver Darren Turner helped develop the modified SUV. FIA medical driver Alan Van der Merwe tested the car in Bahrain last week.

The medical car is the same as the road model except for tweaks in suspension and exhaust. The car's interior is modified to have a roll cage, harnesses, and safety equipment.

Aston Martin supplies two medical cars for the race weekend, with one car in reserve. It also supplies three safety cars used in rotation, with two cars on the circuit.

Steiner expects F1 midfield to drop back in 2023

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner sees no gap between the midfield and the backmarkers. The Italian based his views on Bahrain's recently concluded F1 pre-season test.

Steiner said in an interview:

"I think there is no midfield anymore. It’s the top teams and then the rest, I think. That is my opinion, seeing it now,"

Steiner believes every team's performance varies from track to track. He stressed that it would be vital for them to pick up points when other teams drop the ball.

Steiner spoke about Hulkenberg's pre-season test:

"Nico has fitted in very well like he’s been here a long time, and the team is excited to be working with him. It’s the experience we wanted, and I think we’ve got it," Steiner concluded.”

Nico Hulkenberg is set to make his F1 comeback with the American team. In the pre-season test, the German drove the VF-23 and appeared to be quick.

