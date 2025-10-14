Aston Martin boss addresses rumored $1B contract talks with Max Verstappen

Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell has recently addressed the rumored $1B contract talks with Max Verstappen from earlier in the year. In line with this, Cowell has asserted that the rumors can be seen as a sign of the potential of the Silverstone-based team in the coming years of F1.

Max Verstappen is easily of the best drivers on the modern F1 grid. He has been competing in the sport since 2015, and in the last four years, has amassed four consecutive world championships.

When Christian Horner was leading Red Bull before his sacking in July, there were a few occasions when Verstappen was heavily linked with the Lawrence Stroll-owned team.

However, during the Hungarian GP race weekend, the Dutchman put a halt to all kinds of rumors by asserting that he was going to continue with Red Bull at least for 2026. With some time having passed since then, Andy Cowell has taken the time to talk about the Verstappen rumors and added:

"Max showing media interest – I don't know what the right phrase is, but Max showing media interest is flattering. In his opinion, he can see that this is a team that's determined and that is taking the right steps." (Via: Autosport).

Other than Aston Martin, Max Verstappen, before his announcement during the Hungarian GP race weekend, was also linked with Toto Wolff's Mercedes F1 team.

Former Red Bull boss' take on the $1B Max Verstappen rumors from early 2025

AUTO: JUL 06 F1 British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

While Andy Cowell has given his take on the Aston Martin - Max Verstappen rumors from early 2025, back in February, then-Red Bull boss Christian Horner was pressed on the same by the media.

In line with this, the Brit came up with a fascinating take and added:

"I know you guys [the media] have all got column inches to fill over a winter period, but a billion-pound driver, a billion dollars, it would be an eye-wateringly large amount of money. I think Max is very happy in the environment that he’s in. He’s grown up in the team, he has a great relationship with the team, the engineers, the technicians and everybody that he works with." (Via F1).

"It’s down to us to provide a competitive car and continue to give him the platform to be able to achieve the results that he has over the last almost 10 years."

In the ongoing 2025 F1 season, Max Verstappen is currently in third place in the drivers' standings. 2026 will mark the dawn of a new era in the sport, and in case Red Bull fails to deliver a championship-worthy car, Verstappen could move to a new team from 2027 onwards.

