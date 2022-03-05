Aston Martin boss claims 'it is reasonable' to introduce their own engine

Aston Martin F1's new team principal Mike Krack believes the time is right for his team to consider building their own engines for the 2026 F1 season.

To become more sustainable, F1 has frozen all power unit developments between now and the 2026 season. Post that, a 1.6-liter V6 hybrid system with no MGU-H will be used while the electrical output of the power unit will be increased to 350kW.

Krack arrived at Aston Martin from BMW's motorsport program to replace the departing Otmar Szafnauer. The 49-year-old recently shared his thoughts on the team's current engine partner, Mercedes, during an interview, saying:

“First of all, I have to say we are happy with the engine partner we have. We have a new set of regulations coming for 2026 with more emphasis on electric power than today. It’s normal for brands like Aston Martin that if there are new power unit regulations that you look into them and carefully investigate if it is strategically the right thing. It is the right step that F1 is taking to have a higher hybrid bias over electric power.”

The Silverstone-based outfit's new Luxembourgish boss went on to add, saying:

“I’ve been involved with BMW in both Formula E, which is full-electric, and with the hypercar, a hybrid similar to F1 although not the same. Now we are in 2022 and the timelines are reasonable to introduce them in 2026 because we know other competitors are evaluating whether to make an entry. So from the timeline, it is reasonable, if you take this decision, to be on the grid in 2026 with your own [engine] then it is the right moment to look into it.”

Aston Martin's technology head shares challenges faced during development of new AMR22

Aston Martin's technology head, Andrew Greene, has shared the trials and tribulations the team had to overcome in their pursuit to make the new AMR22 a reality.

The British team's engineers have been working non-stop through the winter break to make the new car compliant with the F1 2022 season regulations. This has now led to a completely revamped design.

During an interview with motorsport.com in Germany, Greene said:

“The challenges have been very diverse in the last twelve months. And I think the biggest was that there were so many challenging aspects. There was no specific element on the car, because every area had to be developed, be it the robustness of the chassis, the new suspension or the entire aerodynamics. Everything had to be redone.”

Meanwhile, the team's drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will take to the track again on March 10 for the second round of pre-season testing.

Edited by Anurag C