Aston Martin boss hopes team can deliver Fernando Alonso his 33rd F1 win

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has expectations from the team to make the car competitive enough for Fernando Alonso to enjoy a victory this season, which will mark his 33rd Formula 1 win.

He mentioned that his daughter has been questioning when that race win will come, and he wants the team to develop enough this season itself.

"I really hope we can manage to get the 33. My daughter keeps on asking - when is the 33 coming?" Krack said.

Fernando Alonso joined Aston Martin this season after spending two years with Alpine. The time he shared with the latter could only put him in the midfield, although adding in one podium during the 2021 GP of Qatar.

His time with Aston Martin has been quite the contrary, owing to the team's fantastic development for this season. They are one of the top three teams and Alonso has been quite competitive, looking close to a race victory.

Even though he has been on the podium six times this season, a race win is yet to come. His last victory was with Ferrari back in 2013, almost a decade back. He has been expected to get quite close to Max Verstappen with the developmental pace of the team, perhaps with a victory on the table.

Fernando Alonso feels Sprint weekend in Austria might not be 'ideal' for Aston Martin

The Austrian Grand Prix will witness another Sprint race weekend, and according to the new format that was introduced, teams will have only one free practice session. This is not the ideal time for any teams to bring in a new upgrade package, but Aston Martin are one of the teams to do so.

Fernando Alonso earlier mentioned that given the format of the weekend, it might turn South for the team. F1 quoted him:

"I think the Sprint weekend will not be ideal for us. We still have more time maybe of free practice with our new upgraded car. We still need to understand and optimise the package a little bit."

Fernando Alonso managed to qualify at P7 for the main race on Sunday in Austria. He has also been out-qualified by his teammate Lance Stroll, as he managed to be the sixth fastest in the session.

The race pace of the car would be decided after the Sprint race soon at the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Poll : 0 votes