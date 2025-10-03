Aston Martin boss reveals Christian Horner has approached the Silverstone-based squad

Andy Cowell has suggested that Christian Horner has approached almost every team on the grid since his Red Bull exit. Speaking during the team principals’ press conference in Singapore, the Aston Martin boss confirmed there were no plans to bring the ousted Red Bull Racing chief into the Silverstone-based squad.

Speculation over Horner’s future has intensified in recent weeks, with the Briton most recently linked to Haas following the Azerbaijan GP. Team principal Ayao Komatsu admitted that there had been surface-level conversations but insisted nothing concrete had materialized. Alpine and Aston Martin have also been mentioned as potential destinations.

Cowell acknowledged earlier this week that Horner’s resume made him a candidate for almost any team in the paddock. However, when pressed in Friday’s press conference, the former Mercedes engines chief revealed that he had spoken to Lawrence Stroll about the matter. He added that Horner had “spoken to almost every team on the grid” but stressed there was no space for him in either an operational or investor role at Aston Martin.

When asked if Horner had approached Aston Martin, Cowell replied:

“I guess this popped up yesterday in our media session. I had a chat with Lawrence this morning to find out what he knows. It looks as though Christian’s ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment, so you can pass the question along. I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement of Christian either in an operational or investment role in the future.”

Alpine dismisses suggestions of Christian Horner joining Alpine

Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen has downplayed speculation linking Christian Horner to the Enstone outfit. Speaking to the media in Singapore, Nielsen said that he did not know of any plans for Christian Horner to join Alpine. He did, however, acknowledge Horner’s long-standing relationship with acting team principal Flavio Briatore, while stressing he was unaware of any conversations between the pair.

Nielsen added that, given the unpredictable nature of Formula 1, it would not be a surprise if Horner were to return to the sport with Alpine at some stage, but confirmed there was no indication of such a move. Asked if Christian Horner had approached Alpine, given the closeness with Briatore, Nielsen replied:

“As far as I know, no. But Flavio and Christian are old friends, that’s no secret. What they’ve talked about, I don’t know. But everything I see and everything I know, there’s no truth in Christian coming to Alpine—but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. This is Formula 1 after all.”

Christian Horner might be eyeing a return to Formula 1 following his departure from Red Bull Racing, with reports suggesting his settlement from the Milton Keynes outfit was in the region of $100 million. The former team principal and CEO is believed to be exploring opportunities that would allow him to take on both an operational and investment role.

While his long tenure with Red Bull is now behind him, speculation around the paddock suggests Horner is determined to find a new project in the sport, with his track record and experience ensuring he remains an attractive proposition for potential suitors.

