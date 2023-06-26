 Aston Martin “can’t keep making excuses” for Lawrence Stroll, asserts former F1 driver

David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan believe that Lawrence Stroll will have to evaluate his son’s performances fairly. The duo contemplated the psychological thought process of the Canadian business owner on his son’s misfortunes and performances.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan said:

“Here’s a question: You own Aston Martin and have poured fortunes and fortunes of your own money [into it]. And there’s a huge amount of sponsorship money. What do you say to the sponsors who have come to you when they ask you the question, ‘Are you sure that Lance can do the job that we need to do to get this team to be a winning constructors team?’ I want to know: If you’re Lawrence Stroll, what do you answer?”

Responding to the Irishman’s question, Coulthard said:

“Is it any surprise in one of the most difficult transitional qualifying sessions that you’ve seen this year, and in Monaco as well, that one young, brilliant talent, and an older brilliant talent find their way on to the front row?

"I’m not saying Lance isn’t good enough. He’s won everything all the way through his journey towards F1. There’s been some elements of misfortune in his run this year. But there’s a point where you can’t keep making excuses. This is a stopwatch competition, and [at] a certain point that is what will dictate what teams choose to do in the future.”

Despite the team’s defensive stance on the Canadian driver’s performance, the duo stated that his billionaire father needed to evaluate him more seriously.

British journalist suggests Lawrence Stroll will not swap his son mid-season

Lance Stroll

Acknowledging the disparity between Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso’s performances, British TV journalist Peter Windsor believes Lawrence Stroll will not swap his son mid-season.

The Briton feels that the Canadian billionaire designed the whole team to give his son an opportunity to win. He felt that Sebastian Vettel was unable to pull out a larger gap on Stroll in his two-year stint at Aston Martin, like his former title rival has in 2023.

Speaking in a live YouTube stream on his channel, the veteran journalist said:

“He’s actually looking worse against Alonso than anyone he’s ever had next to him, isn’t he? Which says a lot about Fernando and doesn’t say much about Sebastian Vettel actually.

"No, I don’t think that will happen. The whole reason that Lawrence Stroll is in Formula 1 and bought that team and created that whole thing is in order to give his son Lance a drive. I’m not sure Lance would have got to drive anywhere else, so end of story really.”

In the eight rounds so far on the 2023 calendar, Alonso has managed to outperform Stroll consistently in an equal car. While the Spaniard has scored a majority of the points and is running third in the championship, the Canadian remains eighth with a total of only 37 points.

The double champion has even targeted second place in the championship and plans to displace Sergio Perez from the position.

