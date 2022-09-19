"It’s important to have someone like that"- Aston Martin chief points out major reasons for signing Fernando Alonso for 2023 F1 season

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack detailed the team's primary reasons for bringing in Fernando Alonso for the 2023 F1 season. The Luxembourgish boss cited Alonso's championship-winning mindset, raw pace, and 'hunger' for the sport as the British team's main reasons for giving him a multi-year deal.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is set to replace a retiring Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in 2023, securing his future in the sport despite being the oldest driver on the grid. The Spaniard's raw pace is especially remarkable considering he made his debut in the sport in 2001, marking over two decades in F1.

The Alpine driver will become the first driver ever to reach 350 starts at the 2022 F1 Singapore GP. Aston Martin's Mike Krack claims it is beneficial to have someone like Alonso driving for the British team because the Spaniard tends to ask the team uncomfortable questions. Krack believes Alonso's mindset will help the team get rid of all the chinks in their armor and eventually fight at the top.

Mike Krack told Sky F1:

“Well, he’s a champion. There is a reason why they are [champions] and it is because they are very competitive. They are asking the right questions, they are pushing the teams to the limit, and we feel, for us, it’s important to have someone like that to ask some also uncomfortable questions. And it pushes us one step further. So I think for the team, it is the right thing to have people like that.”

Fernando Alonso wants to complete 400 races before ending his F1 career

Fernando Alonso claims he wants to complete 400 races in F1 before ending his career. The driver has been through it all, winning two championships with Renault back in 2005 and 2006, effectively dethroning the great Michael Schumacher. Alonso is currently tied with Kimi Raikkonen for the most number of race starts - with 349 - and is set to break the record at the upcoming 2022 F1 Singapore GP later this month.

Fernando Alonso spoke about breaking Raikonnen's record and reaching the 400-race mark ahead of the race at Monza. He said his love for the sport and passion for driving made it possible. The Spaniard said:

“I’m happy to be in Formula 1 for so many years, and with the two more coming, or whatever, however long I will be in Formula 1. I will reach 400 for sure, so that’s a big number. It shows my passion for the sport and my discipline to perform at the high level. If you are not performing, the team will not give you 400 grands prix, for sure.”

The veteran driver has outperformed his much younger teammate Esteban Ocon on multiple occasions in 2022 but trails him by seven points in the drivers' standings due to bad strategic calls and general bad luck. With six rounds to go this season, however, there is still time for the Spaniard to get back on top of his teammate.

