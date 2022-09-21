"It's not really on our mind"- Aston Martin chief rejects theories claiming Sebastian Vettel is on a 'farewell tour' 

Aston Martin F1 chief Mike Krack has rejected claims that Sebastian Vettel is on a 'farewell tour'.

Sebastian Vettel announced just before the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP that this would be his last year in F1. The German driver is set to retire at the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. A four-time world champion with Red Bull, he is one of the most respected drivers currently on the grid and has secured his place as an F1 legend.

The German has won 53 F1 races in his sixteen-year career and stood on the podium 122 times.

Vettel is having a difficult season this year, with Aston Martin not having a competitive car. The German is currently 13th in the championship with 20 points.

He retired from the last race at Monza, the track where he scored his first F1 win all the way back in 2008. He has finished in the points in only six races this season.

Fans have been trolling the German on social media, saying he was on a 'Farewell tour' and was not seriously trying to win races. Responding to such rumors, Mike Krack said:

"We are not really on a farewell tour. We are not thinking this is the last month, that is the last year, or this is the last time I do this or [that]."

He added that they would certainly celebrate at the end of the year but right now were only focused on the races that lay ahead. Krack said:

"We will for sure have a farewell in Abu Dhabi, but until then, it's not really on our mind that we go now around the world and it is always the last - not at all."

Aston Martin looking to score some points in the next few races

Aston Martin will hope to score some more points in the next few races. Singapore is next and Sebastian Vettel has won the most races there. He won a record five Singapore GPs and was the driver to win the last edition of the race back in 2019.

Singapore GP was not on the calendar from 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aston Martin are currently ninth in the constructors championships, only eight points behind Alpha Tauri in eighth and nine points behind Haas in seventh. The English team will be looking to finish higher in the standings than last year, when they finished seventh in the championship.

