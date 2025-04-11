"Aston Martin being decidedly unserious": Fans unimpressed as Fernando Alonso's steering wheel comes loose during the F1 Bahrain GP FP2

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso noted issues with his steering wheel during the FP2 session of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The loose steering wheel came out, and fans weren't impressed with Aston Martin.

The Bahrain GP kicked off this week with two practice sessions unfolding on Friday, April 11. While many rookies participated in the afternoon session, regular drivers resumed practice in the evening session.

However, Alonso wasn't having a smooth ride in his Aston Martin. On an outlap, his steering wheel came loose. He complained about the same on team radio and said that the wheel kept switching off and he needed a change.

The glitch in the steering wheel forced Fernando Alonso wide for a while before he got moving again to change the loose component of his car. However, fans weren't impressed with Aston Martin's flaws and some mocked the team on social media.

"Aston Martin being decidedly unserious," a fan said.

"Well that's not ideal," said another fan.

"They might get a fine for that," a user questioned.

Some fans felt bad for Alonso amid the team's woes.

"Fernando's been able to do a lot in ineffective racing cars. But not without a steering wheel," a fan commented.

"Man, he can't catch a break this season," a comment also read.

"This man has been through some wicked shit throughout his F1 career," said another user.

That being said, Fernando Alonso finished the session at P15 while his teammate Lance Stroll slipped to P19.

Interestingly, the two-time world champion has not had the best of starts to the year. In three races so far, he hasn't scored a single point, whereas Stroll has 10 points to his name after a stunning P6 finish in Australia.

While Alonso has signed an extension contract with Aston Martin until 2026, the team hasn't improved yet this season. With 2026 engine regulations on the horizon, a lot is seemingly at stake for the 43-year-old Alonso.

Fernando Alonso wants Aston Martin to improve after Japanese GP disappointment

Fernando Alonso at F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Practice - Source: Getty

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso failed to score a point at the 2025 Japanese GP. He finished P11 behind Oliver Bearman of Haas, whereas his teammate, Lance Stroll, dropped to P20.

As Alonso remains without a point this season, he urged Aston Martin to improve the car's performance before it's too late. Speaking to media in Suzuka last week, he said:

“It was a difficult race today, and despite our best efforts, we missed out on the points. The first half of the race I had Pierre [Gasly] within one second and then Yuki [Tsunoda] close for the second half of the race, so I couldn't make a mistake. Suzuka is a great circuit, and I really enjoy racing here, but it's very hard to overtake on this track. We need to improve our car performance going forward, and I'm looking forward to that development."

With just 10 points in three races, Aston Martin has dropped to P7 in the constructors' standings.

