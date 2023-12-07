Aston Martin director pinpoints one crucial area that the team needs to improve on for the next F1 season

Aston Martin F1 performance director Tom McCullough has pointed out that they have to improve the straight-line speed of the car while using the DRS in the races.

The Silverstone-based team made one of the biggest jumps in the early part of the season, however, they could not sustain their advantage over their rivals. The team was not able to improve the performance of the AMR23 and its upgrades hindered them instead of making them more competitive.

Another issue for the team was their inability to match the straight-line speed of their rivals while using the DRS in the races. Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1, the Aston Martin director said:

“There’s been very little non-DRS running, and I think we’re not that far out of bed with most people from a non-DRS. Your DRS is important for your straight-line speed when you open the DRS. And that’s still an area that I think we can improve on more.

“We know first is the stability, the aerodynamics has been key to give the drivers a platform that they can rely on and are comfortable with. But we need to sort of push a few areas a bit harder to get a bit more performance.”

Aston Martin team boss praises Fernando Alonso after his first year with them

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack, meanwhile, sang praises of Fernando Alonso's commitment to the team throughout the ups and downs of the 2023 season.

As per RacingNews365, Krack was complimentary of the two-time world champion's attitude in 2023, saying:

“As a team, we were blown away from the first day – until today actually. To be honest with you, I always thought it was a bit honeymoon months in the beginning but I’m quite happy that we have managed to extend the honeymoon. I think we have received a remarkable team player, constructive at all times, especially when it was difficult.

“When the car was competitive – or, more competitive – it’s obviously easier to be constructive but the true qualities came out, and let’s take Mexico example, that both drivers, it would have been easy to take the microphones and slam the team, go against the team, and it would probably have been deserved. I think the true qualities of the team-playing character of both drivers came out at that time."

Fernando Alonso finished P4 in the Driver's Championship in his first season with Aston Martin. He was tied with Charles Leclerc at 206 points, but prevailed on account of countback of highest finishes.