Lance Stroll is one of the most underrated drivers on the current Formula 1 grid as his credentials are consistently questioned by critics. However, ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Stroll has received support from a former F1 driver.

Stroll began his racing career in karting in 2008. He won the Federation de Sport Automobile du Quebec's 'rookie of the year' and 'driver of the year' awards in 2009. The Canadian driver became a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2010. Before entering the world of Formula 1, Stroll competed in Formula 4 and Formula 3, winning championships at both levels against the likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Alex Albon, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Nicholas Latifi.

In 2017, Stroll became the first Canadian Formula 1 driver since Jacques Villeneuve. He partnered with Felipe Massa to drive for Williams Racing. After spending two seasons with the British team, the #18 joined the Racing Point F1 team in 2019. After Lawrence Stroll (Lance's father) became the majority stakeholder, the team was renamed Aston Martin Aramco F1 in 2021.

However, unlike his performance in the lower divisions, Stroll has not been able to showcase his racing prowess in Formula 1. Given his lackluster performance since leaving Racing Point, a number of critics and F1 pundits have questioned Stroll's future in the sport. However, Aston Martin's brand ambassador and former Formula 1 driver, Pedro de la Rosa, has defended the young Canadian driver.

Speaking with RacingNew365, de la Rosa said:

“He’s just unreal how much potential he (Stroll) has.”

The Spanish driver further elaborated his statement by saying:

“He’s learning a lot with Fernando (Alonso), they work together very well, and it’s just a matter of time before we see the best Lance and a big explosion of talent. The moment he puts everything together, he will be outstanding.”

A brief look at Lance Stroll's 2024 Formula 1 season with Aston Martin so far

Lance Stroll has had a dismal start to his 2024 Formula 1 season. The Canadian driver finished in 10th position in the season-opening race in Bahrain. In the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin AMR24 race car at turn 22, resulting in a massive crash and an early DNF.

Since then, the #18 racer has managed a 6th place finish in Australia and a 9th place finish in Emilia Romagna. Stroll has lagged behind his teammate, Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion, for the remainder of the season. He has finished in 12th, 15th, 17th, and 14th place at Japan, China, Miami, and Monaco, respectively.

Having amassed just 11 points in the first eight races, Stroll currently stands in 11th place in the driver's championship and is 22 points adrift of Alonso, who is in 9th place.