Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll's leaked photo with Yael Shelbia in Israel goes viral

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was spotted with model Yael Shelbia in a picture that went viral and did rounds on social media. While the exact origins of the picture are unknown, it is widely said to have been clicked in Israel, considering Shelbia was born there.Stroll earlier dated Marilou Bélanger, but the two had broken up last year. Since then, the Canadian driver hasn't been spotted with anyone. However, a picture of him with Israeli model Yael Shelbia recently went viral. In the picture, he could be seen speaking to her. While this hasn't confirmed whether the two are dating, the picture went quite popular with fans, with many criticizing the driver. Apart from his posts during race weekends, Stroll hasn't been very active on social media lately. He hasn't shared any updates from his personal life, and so is the case for Yael Shelbia. Although she does post a lot on her Instagram considering her field of work, she didn't post any pictures with or related to the Aston Martin driver.On the track, Stroll has been suffering with the car's pace and competitiveness. The team is within the midfield despite their very strong performance in the 2023 season. Heading into next year with the new regulations, many positives have been expected for the team given the circumstances; however, Stroll hasn't been very impressed with the regulation itself.Lance Stroll delivers his verdict on the 2026 F1 carsThere are going to be quite a few changes to the Formula 1 cars next season. Aerodynamically, there would be minimal ground effect, the DRS would be gone, and the cars would overall be smaller and lighter compared to the current specifications. Moreover, the engine power would be split 50% from combustion and the rest from electrical energy. The MGU-H would no longer be a component in the power units.Teams have been working on this to adapt to the new changes coming, but not all the drivers have been left impressed. Lance Stroll, earlier, also delivered his verdict on the regulations. He claimed that the cars would be a lot less demanding physically; there would be much less G-force generated. He also mentioned that it would be a challenge for all teams to adapt to the changes.&quot;Probably physically less demanding, because there's just less G-force,&quot; Lance Stroll said (via GPBlog). &quot;But then, of course, [it is] like a challenge for the teams, like every new regulations with the increased battery power, the different set of engine regulations and then the different aerodynamic regulations, that's going to be a challenge for the team.&quot;However, he also mentioned that tracks like Spa and Suzuka would not be as exciting as they are currently.&quot;But for us drivers for sure, I think these kind of tracks like Spa, Suzuka; high speed, less downforce, it's not going to be as exciting as what it is now.&quot;&quot;That's just a fact until maybe a couple of years into the regs or whatever. I don't know, but it's going to be a hit and downforce and we're going to be sliding around more than what we are now,&quot; he added.While the regulations might not be as &quot;exciting&quot; for Lance Stroll, Aston Martin is poised to do a lot better on the grid. They have the genius of Adrian Newey working on next year's car, along with Honda as their engine supplier. The brand is known for its reliable and powerful engines throughout F1's history. Hence, Lance Stroll and his teammate Fernando Alonso could push towards the front of the grid next year.