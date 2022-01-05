Aston Martin F1 lose BWT sponsorship, rumors suggest switch to Alpine

Aston Martin has reportedly lost their long-time sponsorship with BWT, with the company rumored to be making a switch to Alpine F1 for the 2022 season. BWT can no longer be found on the team's sponsor list.

Austrian water treatment company BWT has been a sponsor of Racing Point and then Aston Martin for years. The Racing Point cars were even pink in color, based on the colors of the water company. It seems, however, as though BWT has left the Silverstone-based team for the 2022 season and some rumors suggest it may be seen on the Alpine F1 cars later this year.

Alpine F1 Team @AlpineF1Team Can 𝙮𝙤𝙪 spot the difference between these photos? Have a go! List what you see below Would you like to play a game? 🤡Can 𝙮𝙤𝙪 spot the difference between these photos? Have a go! List what you see below Would you like to play a game? 🤡👀 Can 𝙮𝙤𝙪 spot the difference between these photos? Have a go! List what you see below ⤵️ https://t.co/VCJCYiDn6g

The official Alpine F1 Twitter page posted an image that explicitly had the BWT branding in it. Fans are now speculating that the Austrian water giant is set to join the French team, with some talented members of the community even designing a possible livery merging the deep blue and bright pink colors.

It would seem Aston Martin is going through a significant period of change, with team principal Otmar Szafnauer leaving the team after sticking with them from 2009. The team said in a press release:

“Otmar Szafnauer has left the Company and his role at Aston Martin Cognizant F1Team will be managed within the leadership team until a replacement is appointed.”

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel won 2021 overtake award

Aston Martin F1's Sebastian Vettel won the newly-introduced award for the highest number of overtakes in the 2021 season — with a total of 132 passes.

The four-time world champion is not too happy about receiving the award, claiming it is a sign of a weak season. He said:

“We made up positions [in the races] and that was entertaining, but not so fun in terms of results.”

The German driver had an underwhelming debut season with Aston Martin despite placing second at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The driver managed to score only 43 points in the course of the entire season and placed 12th in the drivers' standings.

Team-mate Lance Stroll had an underwhelming season as well for the newly rebranded team, placing nine points behind Vettel.

Vettel and Stroll are set to return in 2022, where they will try and elevate the team's position in the sport by perhaps taking the fight to teams such as Alpha Tauri and Alpine.

