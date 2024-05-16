Aston Martin F1 team boss explains why Lance Stroll isn’t “criticized in public” unlike teammate Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack claimed that Lance Stroll doesn't get criticized publicly unlike his teammate Fernando Alonso due to his nature on and off the track. The Canadian driver has faced the ire of the fans and some fellow drivers alike in the past couple of races for his mistakes and inability to accept his errors on the track.

Daniel Ricciardo had some harsh words to say about his racing and the lack of apology after crashing with him at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier this season and pointed out that it did not sit well with him.

Speaking with Auto Motor Und Sport, the Aston Martin team boss spoke about handling Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso differently when it came to criticism and said:

"No, not at all. Criticism also takes place. But as with Fernando, we don't criticize him in public. The Lance that we know in the team is a different Lance that may exist in the public perception.

"That's also one of the reasons why we have to stand in front of him when criticism comes from outside."

Fernando Alonso heaps praise on Lance Stroll's 'sensitivity' inside the car

Fernando Alonso stated that Lance Stroll had a certain sense of sensitivity in the car that even he lacked and his detailed input was valuable to the team.

As per F1.com, the two-time world champion said:

“I think we have two different driving styles in some conditions. We have two different feelings about the car. I think Lance is a lot more sensitive to things than I am, which I think is very important for the team. I think the analysis that Lance can reach and can feed back to the team is crucial to us and to improve the car.

Fernando Alonso pointed out that his lack of sensitivity compared to the Canadian wasn't a 'good thing', adding:

"I’m a little bit [less] sensitive to things sometimes, and this is not a good thing. I think we are [both] trying to help Aston as much as we can, and I think that the direction we develop the car and we finalize normally the set-ups on a weekend is exactly the same."

Despite making his debut in 2017, Lance Stroll remains an unproven entity in the sport, and with his father, Lawrence Stroll being the owner of Aston Martin it is presumed that he would never be under the threat of losing his seat in F1.

Lance Stroll has only managed to score nine points in the six races and two sprint races so far in the 2024 season and is currently P11 in the driver's championship behind the RB of Yuki Tsunoda.