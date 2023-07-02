Aston Martin file a protest against the Austrian F1 GP race results

Aston Martin has taken a bold step by launching a protest against the results of the Austrian Grand Prix. The team's protest was filed with the stewards at 18:30 local time, shortly after the conclusion of the race at the Red Bull Ring.

The specific issue that Aston Martin has raised pertains to the performance of their drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, during the race.

According to the team, they believe that "a number of cars were not penalized for a breach of Article 33.3 of the Sporting Regulations," as stated by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), the governing body of motorsport.

Aston Martin's protest could potentially affect the final classification of the Austrian Grand Prix, altering the positions and points earned by the drivers involved. This development adds an element of uncertainty and intrigue to the race outcome, which has already seen Max Verstappen of Red Bull secure a win.

The stewards will now be responsible for thoroughly investigating the allegations made by Aston Martin. They will review the available evidence, including video footage and telemetry data, to determine whether any violations indeed occurred. They will decide if the alleged breaches warrant penalties or adjustments to the race results.

The outcome of Aston Martin's protest could have far-reaching implications not only for the drivers involved but also for the championship standings. Any adjustments to the race results may impact the distribution of points, potentially altering the positions of drivers and teams in the overall standings.

Aston Martin's performance underwhelms in an Austrian GP marred with penalties

F1 Grand Prix of Austria

The Austrian Grand Prix turned out to be a disappointing race for the Aston Martin Formula 1 team, as both of their drivers struggled to make a significant impact on the track. Fernando Alonso finished in sixth place, while Lance Stroll secured the 10th position, leaving the team with mixed feelings after the race in Spielberg.

Despite their best efforts, Alonso and Stroll failed to showcase the pace and competitiveness that Aston Martin had hoped for in the Austrian GP. The drivers encountered various challenges throughout the race, struggling to maintain a strong position amidst a fiercely competitive field.

One of the notable factors that affected the outcome of the race was the issuance of penalties for repeated track-limit offences. Several drivers, including Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, received five-second time penalties for exceeding track limits on multiple occasions.

These penalties had a significant impact on the final results and added another layer of complexity to an already intense race.

As the investigation unfolds, the F1 community eagerly awaits the stewards' decision. It remains to be seen whether Aston Martin's protest will yield the desired outcome, prompting revisions to the race results, or if the stewards will uphold the original classification.

