Aston Martin interested in shocking return of German driver, according to F1 pundit

F1 pundit and former racer Timo Glock reveals that Aston Martin are interested in bringing back former driver Nico Hulkenberg having been impressed by his performances with the team in 2022 and at Haas in 2023. The German was part of the team as a reserve driver and had to fill in multiple times over the years.

Some of the more notable performances from Nico Hulkenberg for the Silversone-based outfit came before the team even became Aston Martin. The driver was able to qualify P3 in the Recing Point avatar of the team at Silverstone after getting into the car at just a week's notice.

Even this season Nico Hulkenberg has impressed everyone with his impressive superiority in qualifying over Kevin Magnussen. As quoted by Speedweek, Glock feels Haas is still the frontrunner but Aston Martin's Mike Krack has been very impressed with Hulkenberg's performance. He said,

“I think he will still be driving with Haas next year because there is no other option. After that, I’m sure that the teams have him on the radar, for example, Aston Martin."

"Mike Krack saw what Nico Hülkenberg can do in the car without any preparation and how he drives at the moment. He’s definitely on the list and I trust him to be able to show everything in a top team.”

Aston Martin's prospect looking at 2024 as the year of possibilities

Nico Hulkenberg echoes the thoughts shared by Timo as he told Sky Sports Germany that for now, Haas seems to be the option for him. He was eyeing the end of the 2024 F1 season as the moment when a few slots could open up for him. He said,

"The stars and signs are currently in such a way that the marriage will continue. A lot will happen on the driver market at the end of 2024, some contracts will expire. I will be as attractive as possible. At the moment I can very well imagine driving for a few more years. But I’ll take it upon myself. Everything that comes is an encore.”

It is tough to see predict what the future truly holds for Nico Hulkenberg. The driver has been part of F1 for more than a decade now but has never had the chance to drive a car capable of securing a podium. If he does eventually get a shot to do something like it would certainly be heartening to see for a driver that has not had the best of opportunities in his career.