Aston Martin to introduce upgraded B version of its AMR22 car at 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Aston Martin will be introducing a completely new B-spec version of its current AMR22 car at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP. As reported by formu1a.uno, the team is bringing the B-Spec only for Lance Stroll to use as the team was unable to bring a version for both the drivers. The Silverstone-based outfit expects to have the perfect opportunity to evaluate both cars and compare their performance differences.

The main focus of the group, headed by Andy Green alongside Luca Fubrato and Dan Fallows, is to reduce drag, increase aerodynamic efficiency, and hopefully find a definitive solution to porpoising to extract more potential from the car. Emphasis is expected to be on the sidepods and the floor to help generate more performance from these areas.

At the Bahrain GP, Aston Martin had revealed that porpoising was causing a drop in performance close to 5 to 7 tenths of a second. The team started the season at the back of the grid but with Sebastian Vettel's return, it could see a few improvements in the car that helped the German score points at Imola.

Aston Martin was able to put together an even better performance in Miami. While Lance Stroll was able to qualify in Q3, Vettel was on course for strong points before Mick Schumacher's move put paid to those aspirations.

The team will be looking to make improvements with the new spec that is being introduced in Barcelona as the original car seems to be limited in many aspects around the track.

Eyebrows raised as Lance Stroll, not Sebastian Vettel, gets the B-spec Aston Martin

Only Lance Stroll will receive the B-spec AMR22 at the Spanish GP as the team could not get it for both the drivers in time. This move, however, has raised quite a few eyebrows. Especially because at this stage of the season, Sebastian Vettel has been the better driver in the team and has scored more points despite taking part in lesser races.

Multiple F1 fans have raised objections to the move, with one user on Twitter saying:

"This is a joke of a team. A 4 time world champion who has been performing better then strolls gets the new car. Vettel has been taken out twice while being in points this is a joke"

"This is a joke of a team. A 4 time world champion who has been performing better then strolls gets the new car. Vettel has been taken out twice while being in points this is a joke"

Another user alluded to Stroll driving for his father's team as being one of the reasons behind such a move, tweeting:

"My only guess other than daddy owning the team is that seb has consistently gotten the best out of the A spec and so they gave the b to stroll to see how it does"

"My only guess other than daddy owning the team is that seb has consistently gotten the best out of the A spec and so they gave the b to stroll to see how it does"

Either way, Stroll getting a hold of the Aston Martin B-Spec car over Vettel is something that has not gone down well with the fans.

