Aston Martin "more or less guaranteed" of strong 2026 performance but Fernando Alonso has one burning question

Fernando Alonso claimed that success is "guaranteed" with the Aston Martin project in the future, but he is still not sure when the team will be strong. Rumors speculate their performance next season could be extremely strong; however, it is still not confirmed.

Aston Martin was barely a midfield team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons; however, beginning their campaign with the Spaniard in 2023, the team managed to clinch multiple podiums initially, before dropping back to the midfield. They have been stuck in the same position since; however, with a major financial aid from team owner Lawrence Stroll, they were able to hire the likes of Adrian Newey and other engineers, including a deal with Honda for the 2026 power units. These aspects are expected to make the team much stronger.

At the same time, the team also has Fernando Alonso, the oldest and most experienced driver on the current F1 grid. He drove phenomenally in 2023 when the team performed well within the top three.

Alonso also claimed that the team will eventually be a strong performing force on the grid; however, he is not sure when that will happen.

"I hope so. I mean, I'm pretty convinced about that," Alonso, when asked about AMR's improved performance in the future. "The only thing is when. That's probably my only question mark from this project."

He further claimed that it is "guaranteed" the team will fight for the World Championship, but it is tough to say when.

"In my case, driving in the last couple of years of my career, obviously, I want to taste the success of the Aston Martin project. But I know that everything takes a little bit of time to glue all the pieces together. And that’s my only question mark," Fernando Alonso added (via F1).

"Aston Martin Aramco fighting for and winning the World Championship is more or less guaranteed in the future. We have everything that is needed to fight for a World Championship."

With the changing regulations next season, the F1 grid is expected to shuffle in terms of competitiveness and performance. This would be the perfect opportunity for Aston Martin to showcase the most with their new crew working behind the scenes.

Positive outlook for Fernando Alonso as Aston Martin expected to "get it right" in 2026

Fernando Alonso during the 2025 Singapore GP Qualifying (Getty Images)

The team's new technical director, Enrico Cardile, has high hopes for the next season. As mentioned, the team signed Adrian Newey, who has been working on the 2026 car ever since this season kicked off. He has designed some of the most competitive cars in history and was also responsible for Red Bull's two separate eras of domination.

That, paired with the new engine deal with Honda, could get Aston Martin in the right place with extreme competitiveness.

"We're going to get it right next year," Cardile said (via F1). "I just don't know if we're going to get it right for the first race, the second, the seventh, or whatever. What we have is commitment, focus, and the confidence that it will be right. We have all we need to do a great job. Failure is not an option."

If the team does manage to showcase strong performance next season, it would be a huge positive for Fernando Alonso, who is all set to get behind the wheel again.

