Aston Martin offer mega contract to Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey: Reports

In a potential move of astronomical proportions, Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey has been offered a mega contract by Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll. The Canadian took over Force India in 2018 and has been on a mission to turn the team into a winner.

The biggest jump in its latest guise as Aston Martin came in 2023 when the team jumped to the front of the grid as the closest challengers to Red Bull. That saw Fernando Alonso gather as many as eight podiums as the team finished fifth in the championship.

The 2024 F1 season has led to a new opportunity, where Red Bull's infighting has brought multiple suitors to the table. Max Verstappen has been approached by multiple teams, with Toto Wolff being the most vocal in terms of courting the Dutch driver.

Meanwhile, Autosport has reported that Lawrence Stroll has offered a hefty contract to Adrian Newey should he wish to switch bases from Milton Keynes to Silverstone. The report says:

"Autosport understands Aston Martin chief Lawrence Stroll has upped the ante with a big-money contract offer over the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend to lure the 65-year-old legendary designer from Milton Keynes to its nearby Silverstone headquarters."

Luring Adrian Newey is also a tactic used to make a prospect of Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso being part of Aston Martin more enticing.

Not the first time Red Bull aero wizard has been offered a mega contract by a rival

This is not the first time Adrian Newey has been offered a mega contract by a rival to leave Red Bull.

Ferrari have been reported to have offered a major contract this season, as the turbulence at Milton Keynes is something it tries to benefit from. Historically as well, the Italian team offered Newey the keys to the castle and a move to Maranello in 2014.

At the time, the Austrian squad was struggling and with Renault producing a poor power unit, its future seemed bleak. At the time, Newey was offered a major contract by Ferrari. But the aero wizard opted not to go for it, as he felt more comfortable working at Red Bull and was part of the group that started the entire operation.

Moreover, shifting bases from Milton Keynes to Maranello is a major undertaking, so Newey declined the offer. For Aston Martin, though, the concern of shifting bases won't be there, as Silverstone and Milton Keynes are not too far.

The decision, though, for Newey, 65, could come down to his motivation and the kind of environment the Austrian squad has. If he feels it's time to go and he makes the move to Aston Martin, it would not be a good look for Christian Horner.