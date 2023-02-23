Aston Martin could overtake the midfield and compete with Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes: Reports

As 2023 F1 pre-season testing begins, there have been numerous rumors that Aston Martin will dominate the midfield. The team did not perform well last year and managed to finish seventh in the constructor's championship, essentially last in the midfield table. However, certain wind tunnel test numbers hint that the British team will be exceptional this season, so much so that they may even put up a fight against top teams.

Since F1 cars rely heavily on aerodynamics, wind tunnel tests are some of the most important during development. Hence, the data that comes out of these tests is analyzed thoroughly. Since Aston Martin's wind tunnel test data is looking brilliant, several people are speculating that the team might plow through the grid.

Of course, these wind tunnel tests do not always translate directly to real life. In several instances, the car might work flawlessly in a wind tunnel but crumble when it drives throughout the season. However, there are some exceptions, like with Brawn GP in 2009, when the team's cars looked great in the wind tunnel and performed exceptionally well throughout the season, winning both championships.

As of now, nothing can be said for sure about whether Aston Martin will drastically improve from the previous year or simply take a small step in the right direction. This question will be somewhat answered during pre-season testing, where the teams get to see how their cars perform in real-world scenarios. If the data from the wind tunnel tests translates properly on the track, the British team will have a chance of fighting the top teams like Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari.

Aston Martin director reveals massive differences in their 2023 F1 car

Aston Martin director Dan Fallows recently spoke about their new 2023 F1 car and revealed some huge changes to the sideboards. He made it clear that the British team wants to move up the table and fight the top dogs as soon as possible. Hence, the sideboards have drastically changed, along with several other tweaks throughout the car. Fallows said:

“We went into this year trying to be bold and aggressive, to try to take on the lessons from last year. We want to move up the grid and start challenging the teams at the front – and you can’t do that by sitting back and being conservative. The sideboards are quite a big area of difference. I wouldn’t say that’s been our majority focus, I think there are improvements and changes throughout the whole car.”

With Fernando Alonso at their disposal, Aston Martin will charge towards the midfield teams and may even come close to the top three. Several fans will be extremely delighted to see the veteran driver racing for higher positions on the grid.

Poll : 0 votes