Aston Martin have played a blinder in last two F1 races, here's how!

Aston Martin are having one of their best seasons, bagging three podiums in as many races with Fernando Alonso and are one of the three fastest teams on the grid. They have cleverly convinced race directors about key decisions, deriving massive benefits.

The first one was when they appealed againt Fernando Alonso's second time penalty at the Saudi Arabian GP, which reinstated the Spaniard back to the podium. The second one was when Alonso restarted the race in the Australian GP in the same position he was in before he was hit by Carlos Sainz.

On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Ted Kravitz explored how Aston Martin got some decisions from stewards changed to gain an advantage and keep their race position:

"What a blinder Aston Martin have played. In the last two races, they've managed to get two sporting decisions go their way. No, the Jack didn't touch the rear crash structure.

"Okay, it did, but if it did, then it wasn't working on the car, (so that) went their way. And let's start from the grid, just ignore the fact that our cars spun and even though they may have passed some kind of timing. They're playing a blinder, haven't they?"

Kravitz concluded:

"I mean, people call it luck; (there is) no luck about it. Fernando wasn't lucky. Aston absolutely playing a blinder getting these decisions."

Aston Martin sit comfortably in second position in the constructors' championship but are likely to be challenged by Mercedes and Ferrari as the season progresses.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso sums up his race at 2023 Australian GP

Fernando Alonso had several ups and downs at the 2023 Australian GP. However, he finished in third place, behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

After the race, he was happy with the team's result, as his teammate, Lance Stroll, finished behind him in fourth. Alonso also relished his battle against his old rival for second place:

"It was certainly a chaotic race; the emotions kept changing, like a rollercoaster, but in the end, (Stroll's) third and fourth places are a great result for the team, lots of points."

The Spaniard added:

“It wasn't an easy race, keeping up with Mercedes was difficult; Ferrari and Alpine were also trying to put pressure from behind. So I tried to force Lewis to make a mistake, but he rode fantastic, what a champion he is. I only remember a lockup on turn 13 in 58 laps; it wasn't possible to do more."

Alonso sits third in the drivers' championship, behind the two Red Bull drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

