Aston Martin podiums not enough for Lawrence Stroll as team targets first win

Aston Martin's three podiums in the first three races are not enough for team owner Lawrence Stroll, according to team principal Mike Krack.

The Silverstone-based team has seen a surge in performance this season after years of investment have started to bear fruit. The team was in a no man's land last season with no points after three races, but this season they have three podiums after as many races, with Fernando Alonso scoring all of them.

Nevertheless, team owner Stroll is not sitting on these laurels. According to Krack, the Aston Martin owner is pushing the team to reach that ultimate goal of winning the title. Talking to the media, including motorsport.com, after Aston Martin secured their third podium on the trot, Krack said:

“The mission is very clear. (Lawrence Stroll) has not been having any delay in telling us, ‘When are we going to win the next one?’ Obviously, he is happy we have made a step, but this is not enough for this ambition.

"The good thing is, with Lawrence, you know where you stand – he wants more, and we will have to deliver more. (2023 has started with) three circuits with three different characteristics. To be competitive on all three, we are confident we can be on other circuits as well.”

Sebastian Vettel credited with Aston Martin's rise

Sebastian Vettel was credited with the resurgence of Aston Martin this season, as Krack said that the German's inputs made a huge difference. When asked about the contribution Vettel had in this year's car, Krack said:

"I think he has his merits in where the (AMR23) is today. We had many, many meetings last year where he gave us a hint: do this, or do that, or do not do this with the new car, so I think he has his merits in here. We have to respect the decision that he took. He reflected for a long time before he made that decision, and he has to move on. If it's a shame for him (not to be driving the AMR23), I think you should ask him."

Vettel retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season. Looking at the kind of growth Aston Martin have shown this season, the German would have relished driving the car. The team is second in the championship after three races and making significant progress, compared to any other team on the grid.

