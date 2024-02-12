Aston Martin release their 2024 F1 livery as fans term it the “best one yet this season”

F1 fans were left impressed as the Aston Martin F1 team released their 2024 livery, terming it the 'best' on the grid so far.

The Silverstone-based outfit has received praise for their liveries since they rebranded themselves as Aston Martin and adopted the British Green as their team colors.

So it wasn't any surprise when they launched another shiny Green livery for the 2024 season on Monday (February 12) that resembled their AMR23. But in a year where all the teams were releasing carbon-heavy liveries and cutting down on the paint on the car as a weight-saving measure, they have been lauded for not following the trend.

One fan on social media even hailed it as the 'best one yet' of the season so far, with only Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull remaining to unveil their liveries, writing:

"I love it, best one yet this season."

Here are some more reactions on X:

However, some fans were left less impressed by the black on the car:

Aston Martin F1 director previews the 2024 challenger AMR24

Aston Martin Technical Director Dan Fallows, meanwhile, has stated that there are some major changes that the team has made on the 2024 challenger to progress further on the grid.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Fallows said:

“We’ve made changes all over the car. It’s very different in many ways. The majority of the parts have changed on it, but it is still really essentially a strong evolution of last year’s car. We have kind of built on the end of AMR23.

“The obvious things that you’ll see that are different, are things like the nose and front wing. Bodywork will be different. But there’s also quite a lot of stuff under the hood, which hopefully you won’t see! We will obviously try and keep some of that under wraps.”

Fallows also spoke about Fernando Alonso's influence on the changes that were made to the car:

"Fernando, as with both of our drivers, is quite vocal about what he wants to see on the car, and how the car is performing. And actually, that's the kind of feedback we really, really relish. That's exactly what we want to know: how they feel the car can go faster. I think that's what the great drivers can really tell you, is where the car is going to go faster."

Aston Martin would hope to replicate the early season form that they showed in the 2023 season again at the beginning of the 2024 season and probably improve on it.