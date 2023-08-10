Aston Martin's contentious front wing set to make its debut in Singapore - Reports

Aston Martin could reportedly bring a controversial front wing that would allow the team to bounce back to the front row and make podium finishes.

The British team was the talk of the paddock in the early stages of the 2023 F1 season. They suddenly became an extremely strong team, with Fernando Alonso bagging podium after podium.

However, their performance dropped slightly as Alonso was no longer able to finish on the podium, while Lance Stroll barely earned a point or two. As reported by Motorsport.com, this was mainly because of the constant regulatory checks performed by the FIA.

Apparently, it was noticed by the on-board cameras that the AMR23's front wing was flexing quite a lot when it was out on the track.

The front wings on an F1 car flex ever so slightly so that it can gain more speed and agility on the straights and corners. However, there is a limit to which it can flex.

After the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP, the FIA increased the checks on the front wing and its technical regulations. This is where Aston Martin was caught since their wing was flexing more than usual.

However, recent reports by the aforesaid publication state that the team could once again bring a front wing that has similar characteristics to recover from their recent slump. The wing could be introduced in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, a few races after the summer break.

formularacers @formularacers_ | Aston Martin is expected to bring a new front wing to Singapore.



The FIA allegedly intervened in Baku to make Aston change its front wing.



The issue was related to wing flexibility; These next updates should help Aston regain its lost pace.



[it.motorsport.com] | Aston Martin is expected to bring a new front wing to Singapore.The FIA allegedly intervened in Baku to make Aston change its front wing.The issue was related to wing flexibility; These next updates should help Aston regain its lost pace.

Only time will tell how the FIA reacts to the new front wing brought in by Aston Martin, especially after the team was warned about the extra flexibility.

Fernando Alonso feels Aston Martin will have a better second half of the 2023 F1 season

Fernando Alonso recently stated that Aston Martin could recover from its slump after the summer break. The 42-year-old veteran explained how the team's performance depends heavily on the track and which opponent team brings a new upgrade package.

Speaking to Channel 4, he said:

"I think it depends from track to track and who brings more new parts into the next race. But in the last few events we were named top five because McLaren, Mercedes Ferrari, and obviously Red Bull were in front. Today we are in the mix maybe with McLaren and Mercedes."

“I think the second half is going to be interesting but, after the very strong start that we did, maybe we have in the pocket a few points advantage compared to the main competitors," he added.

Aston Martin currently stands third in the constructors' championship with 196 points, behind Mercedes and Red Bull.