Aston Martin confirm launch date for new F1 2022 season car

Aston Martin's became the first team to announce a reveal date for their 2022 F1 car. As per an Instagram post from the team's official handle, the team will be taking the covers off their new machine, the AMR22, on February 10, 2022.

The car will be driven by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Canadian Lance Stroll. Aston Martin will look to turn over a new leaf in F1 after a P7 finish in the constructors' championship in 2021, their debut season.

The Silverstone-based outfit hopes to start a new era of F1 on a positive note. Regulatory changes mean the new car will be significantly different from the 2021 version.

The team could have an uphill task ahead of them, however, especially after the departure of former team principal Otmar Szafnauer. The 57-year-old was a member of the team for 12 years and led them through various transitions during that period.

He was also instrumental in saving the team from bankruptcy in 2018 by putting the team into administration with the help of current Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

It remains to be seen how the AMR22 performs on track. The earliest that fans can catch a glimpse of it in action will be the first pre-season testing session, scheduled for the last week of February.

Aston Martin considering Martin Whitmarsh for F1 leadership role

A report from Auto Motor und Sport suggests Aston Martin are looking to replace the outgoing Otmar Szafnauer with Martin Whitmarsh ahead of the F1 2022 season.

Whitmarsh is being considered for an F1 leadership role by the team's part-owner Lawrence Stroll. The Silverstone-based outfit have turned to Whitmarsh, who was Ron Dennis' successor at McLaren.

Whitmarsh had been with McLaren from 2008-14. He returned to F1 in September 2021 as Group Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Performance Technologies. This is what Whitmarsh said upon his arrival:

“Lawrence (Stroll) intends Aston Martin to win Formula 1 World Championships, plain and simple, and I would not have joined him in that endeavor unless I was utterly convinced that it was an entirely achievable aim.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Whitmarsh will now hope to transfer all his knowledge into the new AMR 22 and get the upcoming season off to a good start.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee