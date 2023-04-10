Aston Martin could struggle with politics on its journey to be a frontrunner, according to an F1 pundit

F1 pundit Peter Windsor mentioned that the Aston Martin F1 team might struggle with internal politics this season as owner Lawrence Stroll might want the best bits of the AMR23 to go to his son Lance and not to their star driver Fernando Alonso.

The Silverstone-based team have been the surprise of the season thus far as they have captured three P3 finishes in a row to start the season, courtesy of Alonso. However, Windsor believes that the politics inside the team might be its biggest hurdle this season and might hold them back from becoming front runners.

During his Live Stream on YouTube, he said:

"Lawrence Stroll has his own ideas of doing things and a lot of it is around how he wants his son to perform and then you got Fernando Alonso, whose not afraid to speak his mind. I'm only plunking something out of the sky here but if Lawrence Stroll was to start insisting that all the key new bits of the car went to Lance and not to Fernando, how would Fernando respond to that?"

"Everybody's talking about Perez and is he getting all the same bits as Max at Red Bull? Well, is Fernando always gonna get the best bits at Aston Martin? If he isn't then what's that gonna do with the politics within the team? That's the most significant question mark about Aston Martin and I don't think any of the people there are in any position to do anything about that."

"I think he has his merits in where the car is today" - Aston Martin team boss on Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack stated that he believes that Sebastian Vettel's inputs are there in the AMR23 despite his retirement last season.

He said, as per Autosport:

"I think he has his merits in where the car is today. Because we had many, many meetings last year where he gave us a hint: 'Do this or do that or do not do this with the new car.' So, I think he has his merits in here."

He added:

"Well, if you've retired too early or too late, that is something you have to ask him. And then we have to respect the decision that he took. He reflected for a long time before he made that decision and when he made it and if we have to move on, he has to move on. And if it's a shame for him, yes or no, this I think you should ask him."

It certainly would have been interesting to see Sebastian Vettel at the front of the grid with Aston Martin in 2023 had he not retired from F1.

