Aston Martin to take 'very aggressive development strategy' in 2023 F1 season

Aston Martin will have a chain of upgrades for their AMR23 car in the upcoming season, states Dan Fallows, the team's technical director.

Amid poor performances in the 2022 season, the team is planning out the 2023 season to be much more competitive despite the tight set of rules that have been set from this season onwards. Since money is not an issue of worry for the team, they will try to develop 'aggressively' in the upcoming season. A couple of mistakes here and there throughout the season, which will serve as a good way for them to develop, as racer.com quoted Fallows:

"What we're trying to do next year is to take a very aggressive development strategy but build on those lessons from last year."

With Sebastian Vettel driving for Aston Martin, they were optimistic about their performance on the grid. Though the 2021 season was satisfactory with a podium for Vettel (since it was their first season after being rebranded from Racing Point), expectations of the team were brought down this season. Reliability and pace was an area where the team suffered quite a lot. It was frustrating for the fans and the team as, during most of the qualifying sessions, Vettel and his teammate Lance Stroll couldn't even make it to Q2.

The team, however, is expected to build from their upgrade packages in the upcoming season to become more competitive and try to win races now.

Aston Martin developing a 'significantly different' car for 2023

Dan Fallows also disclosed that developing the car is quite limited with the recent regulations set in F1. They are, however, still dependent on the same to have a much more competitive season ahead of themselves. He said:

"There is a limit to what we can do with the current rules..."

The team is quite optimistic for the upcoming season. After being labeled the 'green Red Bull' in 2022, they are dependent on new techniques to make the car unlike any other on the grid. Fallows is adamant about the fact that the AMR23 will be much different whilst abiding by the regulations. He said:

"Within the envelope of rules we have, then yes, there are significant differences on the AMR23."

With Fernando Alonso now in their team alongside Stroll, Aston Martin are also confident about their development program. Alonso's experience in the long time he has spent in the sport will allow them to have a broader view and develop their car much better.

