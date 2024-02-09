“At least they’re not allergic to color”: F1 fans welcome Visa Cash App Racing Bull’s new livery on social media

F1 fans on social media have shared some sarcastic reactions to Visa Cash App Racing Bull's new livery ahead of the 2024 season.

The team formerly known as AlphaTauri, unveiled their highly anticipated livery in Las Vegas, with the team's rebranded name plastered all over the car. There has been a lot of speculation regarding the increased association between the Faenza-based outfit and the sister team Red Bull for the 2024 season.

Fans, however, were just pleased to see some color on the car as there had been many carbon-heavy liveries being launched by the teams for the 2024 season as a weight-saving measure. One fan on X claimed that he was happy to see some color on the car, saying:

"Love the nod to the old Toro Rosso F1 livery. At least they’re not allergic to colour."

Some fans also pointed out that the color scheme reminded them of the Toro Rosso days of the team in mid-2010s:

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls CEO shares insight into the origins of its name

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer, meanwhile, has stated that he is aware that the name is a 'mouthful' for everyone. Whilst explaining the reasoning behind choosing the name, he told RacingNews365, Bayer:

"The head of sponsorship at Visa, Andrea [Fairchild], said in an interview that it is a bit of a mouthful, but the reality is that we said from the outset last year that we will move closer to the Red Bull family. We wanted to bring the bull and the RB back, and within the Red Bull family, there are the Flying Bulls, which is the plane collection Mr Mateschitz had, those are the Flying Bulls.

"And then somebody in the company said: 'Why don't we call these guys the Racing Bulls, so they have an identity on which they can build on when sponsors will change."

Bayer added that the name Visa Cash App Racing Bull fits well and pays tribute to their sponsors, adding:

"It fits well into the family, and the RB really stands for Red Bull, and then it was a great problem to have because Visa is one of the biggest brands in the world, and Cash App is one of the most spectacular brands in the financial world, especially in the US - and both wanted to partner with us."

It will be interesting to see if the team decides to reveal any abbreviations of the name Visa Cash App Racing Bulls in the future while addressing it in public or not.