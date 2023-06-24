“At Marvel we all know him”: Chris Hemsworth reveals which F1 driver drives him “crazy” 

Hollywood star and Marvel superhero Chris Hemsworth has confessed that he is crazy for two-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen. He expressed his admiration for the Red Bull driver, highlighting the young Dutchman's remarkable talent and magnitude of impact on the motorsport.

Famous for his role as Thor in MCU, Hemsworth was recently asked by Jonathan Goldstein on the Heavyweight podcast. He replied:

"Well, the only one I know is Red Bull. I'm crazy about Verstappen."

When Goldstein asked about how Hemsworth knew the F1 driver, the actor said:

"Yeah, at MARVEL we all know him, we watched Suzuka 2022 at my house."

An avid motorsport enthusiast, Max's driving prowess and competitiveness on track captivated Hemsworth. The actor thinks Max as an F1 driver is fearless, incredibly talented, and has a natural instinct for racing. He has been watching Max's progress closely and it is indeed a treat for the eye.

In the words of Chris Hemsworth, as he gushes about the Red Bull driver:

"Max has a raw talent that sets him apart. His audacity and fearlessness remind me of the greats who defined Formula 1."

Max Verstappen and Chris Hemsworth met in 2019 during the Singapore Grand Prix. Both of them were seen having banter and made videos wishing Verstappen a good racing career.

Chris Hemsworth's association with F1

Official poster of Rush starring Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth has a personal link to Formula 1 as the actor got a chance to portray James Hunt in the movie Rush (2013). It revolved around the fierce rivalry between Hunt and Niki Lauda during the 1976 F1 season.

The role of James Hunt helped Hemsworth gain deeper knowledge and appreciation for the motorsport's intricacies. He learned about the level of stakes involved in a race, and the high levels of dedication required for a driver to compete. Rush was able to show the very essence of Formula 1 and left an imprint on audiences.

Apart from being a part of the movie, the actor has guested various Grand Prix events and has interacted with teams and their drivers from up close. Hemsworth's involvement highlights the popularity and global traction of Formula 1, not to forget how entertainment, fashion, sports, and hospitality are coming together to make the motorsport greater.

