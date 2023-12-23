“At some stage, you don’t have any choice”: Haas boss Guenther Steiner on signing a rookie for 2025 F1 drivers lineup 

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes the team's recruitment policies could see a shift from the norm in the 2025 season, leaning more towards rookie drivers rather than experienced veterans.

The 2025 F1 season is expected to be a major one with respect to the driver's line-up. While the upcoming 2024 season, for the first time in F1 history, sees no change in the entire grid's driver line-up from the previous season, 15 drivers' contracts are set to expire at the end of the next season (at the time of writing).

This means a serious overhaul could be in sight for multiple teams, with Haas F1 being one of them. The American outfit's current drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, are set to reach the end of their contracts at the end of 2024.

Although the team has historically leaned towards more experienced drivers when recruiting, team principal Guenther Steiner believes that adding more youth could be in the conversation for 2025. He said (via Speedcafe):

"We all know what is happening with the driver market. In 2025, it opens up. At some stage, we will have new drivers coming into Formula 1 because some are getting on in their careers."

The inevitability of seasoned drivers retiring opens up the conversation about whether hiring a rookie is the ideal scenario. Steiner added:

"You need to consider, 'Is it (hiring a rookie) the ideal situation? No'. But what is the negative, and what is the positive? At some stage, you don't have any choice, and then you just try to do the best you can.

Timing is of paramount importance for Haas F1 when recruiting young drivers, says Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner emphasized the importance of making decisions at the right time, given the complex dynamics of the driver market. He said (via Speedcafe):

"So you're always thinking and seeing what is happening. You keep an eye on it but it's too early to make decisions. I think next year, a lot of people will start moving pretty early in the season to make sure that for '25, they're in a good place."

However, the delicate balance of timing presents its own set of challenges, according to the Haas team principal. He said:

"If you move too early, the price goes up; if you move late, maybe there's nothing left. There's always this balance to what you want to do."

Haas F1 was the worst-performing team in the 2023 season. The American outfit could only manage to secure a total of 12 points and finished the season at the bottom of the Constructors' standings.