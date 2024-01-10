"AT vs Red Bull title fight next season": Fans react to AlphaTauri shifting base to Milton Keynes

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) recently reacted to reports that Faenza-based F1 team AlphaTauri is set to move its England-based aero department closer to Red Bull's Milton Keynes-based facility.

AlphaTauri is the junior team for F1 giants Red Bull Racing and the team's England-based aerodynamic department is being moved from Bicester to Milton Keynes. The strategic relocation is an attempt by the Italian outfit to strengthen their partnership with the reigning constructors' champions.

The move could prove to be crucial for AlphaTauri, who aim to deliver a strong season and compete for the midfield positions in 2024. With their last set of upgrades, which mirrored the RB19, proving their mettle in the final stretch of 2023, this move is expected to prove beneficial for the Faenza-based outfit.

Reacting to the news, one user wrote on X:

"AT VS Red Bull title fight next season."

Meanwhile, another user wrote:

"Won’t be surprised if AT becomes a consistent top 5 finisher this year"

Highlighting the team's growing relationship with Red Bull Racing, a fan wrote:

"This team is going to climb the ladder soon"

Here are some more reactions to AlphaTauri moving its aero department to Milton Keynes:

AlphaTauri boss explains reasoning behind move to Red Bull's headquarters

AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer shed light on the rationale behind the move in an interview with motorsport.com. Explaining the need for the Milton Keynes Performance Centre, Bayer emphasized the limitations of the Bicester facility. He said:

"The Milton Keynes Performance Centre is necessary because the Bicester facility is becoming too small already."

Emphasizing the need for being an attractive employer, Bayer added:

“We have to be an attractive employer. First of all, it obviously starts with the team as such, with the identity, but then there's also the facilities and the opportunities for people to have a career path. And that's why those facilities will be extremely important."

He further claimed:

"Also, the lease in Bicester is running out, so we had to make a move anyway. And the advantage of obviously being closer to Red Bull Racing and their campus is that it will be easier for us when it's about wind tunnel work, about simulator work. So that's all will make life easier for all the engineers."

It remains to be seen if this strategic move brings positive results for AlphaTauri in F1.