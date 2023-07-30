"Atleast we had two cars fighting each other": Toto Wolff compares Red Bull dominance with the Mercedes era

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently compared Red Bull’s current dominance in the sport with their own glory days, saying that the Silver Arrows used to have both drivers in contention for the world championship.

The Austrian executive also admitted that while they did not expect Red Bull and Max Verstappen's current dominance, it is pushing them to do a better job.

Asked by Sportskeeda if Red Bull and Verstappen’s dominance reminds him of Mercedes' heyday, Wolff said:

“I don’t know whether our dominance was similar or less. I think we had years where we did it in the same way but at least we had two cars that were fighting each other, so that caused a little bit of entertainment for everyone. And thats not the case at the moment. So it is what is, I often said that its a meritocracy and we just its upto us to fight back.”

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1 F1 car as per Mercedes boss Toto Wolff pic.twitter.com/Zc1K1rDW3B Max Verstappen’s race pace makes it look like a field of F2 carsF1 car as per Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Asked if they expected this kind of a dominant streak coming into the 2023 season, Wolff said:

“Did we expect that gap? Certainly not. I think with the last step of upgrades, it seems they made another, they have another advantage that they are able to exploit. But that always gets me back to the point of, you just got to dig in and do the best possibly job.”

Red Bull have won every single race of the season so far, with Verstappen winning nine while his teammate Sergio Perez claimed maximum points twice.

Mercedes chief gives update on Lewis Hamilton contract

Toto Wolff has stated that there is no ambassadorial role being considered for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes yet. Believing that the Briton has a lot left in the tank, Wollf said that the post-retirement role was not the reason behind the contract announcement delay. Citing trivial details as a reason for the contract signing delay, the 51-year-old claimed the delay was a result of routine processes and no more.

Asked if multiple negotiation for multiple roles were the reasons behind the delay in signing Hamilton’s contract, the Mercedes boss said:

“No we are not talking about an ambassadorial role post his retirement nor is that a part of contract negotiations. So I think that he has many years to go as a driver, within this team and therefore its only about cleaning things up in the contract. And I know it looks a little bit ‘why is it not being done and dusted?’. But its just down to trivial things that just need to be cleaned up in contracts from time to time.”

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirms Lewis Hamilton's new contract is "emotionally done" despite remaining unsigned. Hamilton's current deal with Mercedes expires this season, but he's expected to stay with the team. Negotiations are nearing completion.



#F1

#HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/jonET83p2T : Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirms Lewis Hamilton's new contract is "emotionally done" despite remaining unsigned. Hamilton's current deal with Mercedes expires this season, but he's expected to stay with the team. Negotiations are nearing completion.

Both Mercedes and Hamilton are certain they will continue to race together for the 2024 season and beyond however there have been delays in signing and announcement. The announcement is expected anytime within the summer break or after. The Briton has been assertive and clear about racing with the Silver Arrows team where he has spent a decade.