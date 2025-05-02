"Attaboy George Russell, keep preaching": Fans react to the Mercedes driver's blunt response to FIA president's latest announcement

George Russell hit back at FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's statement that he would make changes to the swearing penalty that could be levied on drivers across all motorsports under the FIA. Sulayem recently mentioned that he would "consider" making improvements in Appendix B of the International Sporting Code.
Earlier this year, the FIA introduced a few changes in the International Sporting Code, which could see drivers being fined for swearing during the FIA-sanctioned events. Moreover, they could also be docked off championship points if they were to commit the offenses multiple times. This decision was largely criticized, and more recently, Mohammed Ben Sulayem released a statement regarding making changes to the rule.
"Following constructive feedback from drivers across our seven FIA World Championships, I am considering making improvements to Appendix B. As a former rally driver, I understand the demands they face better than most," his statement read.
However, Mercedes driver George Russell mentioned that the drivers want to see actual changes instead of considerations. He stated that he would only comment on the situation after he sees changes made.
"We want to see these things put into action rather than saying ‘we're considering things’. We all consider a lot of things," Russell told the media in Miami. "We're clear we want changes and once they are implemented, then we'll comment on it. But for the time being it's being considered. So those words don't mean anything until the change has been made."
George Russell reveals not having spoken to the FIA President
Earlier, the Grand Prix Drivers' Association sent out an open letter to the FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The letter addressed the issues that the drivers were facing with the new regulations (regarding swearing) in place.
Recently, speaking about having discussed the issue with the FIA President, Russell revealed that he had not been in contact with Ben Sulayem since the open letter was sent out. He also mentioned that he expects more "common sense" applied to these situations.
"I mean, collectively, we've not spoken any further since the open letter that was sent out. So, whether that is the response – I'm not too sure. As I said, it’ll be great if changes were made and the drivers were at least heard."
"I think it's just in the best interest for the sport and ensuring that some common sense is applied to these situations. As I said, I think all of us, we can comment on it when we see the action being taken rather than just the consideration."
Although there hasn't been any recent announcement regarding changes in Appendix B, the rules are expected to be more relaxed for the drivers.