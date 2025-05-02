"Attaboy George Russell, keep preaching": Fans react to the Mercedes driver's blunt response to FIA president's latest announcement

George Russell hit back at FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's statement that he would make changes to the swearing penalty that could be levied on drivers across all motorsports under the FIA. Sulayem recently mentioned that he would "consider" making improvements in Appendix B of the International Sporting Code.

Earlier this year, the FIA introduced a few changes in the International Sporting Code, which could see drivers being fined for swearing during the FIA-sanctioned events. Moreover, they could also be docked off championship points if they were to commit the offenses multiple times. This decision was largely criticized, and more recently, Mohammed Ben Sulayem released a statement regarding making changes to the rule.

"Following constructive feedback from drivers across our seven FIA World Championships, I am considering making improvements to Appendix B. As a former rally driver, I understand the demands they face better than most," his statement read.

However, Mercedes driver George Russell mentioned that the drivers want to see actual changes instead of considerations. He stated that he would only comment on the situation after he sees changes made.

"We want to see these things put into action rather than saying ‘we're considering things’. We all consider a lot of things," Russell told the media in Miami. "We're clear we want changes and once they are implemented, then we'll comment on it. But for the time being it's being considered. So those words don't mean anything until the change has been made."

His statement against the FIA president gained quite some traction on social media. Fans erupted in his support, like this user wrote:

"Atta boy george, keep preaching"

"For once i agree with George," another fan wrote.

"George takes no prisoners. Well said GR," a comment read.

At the same time, some felt that the changes to the Appendix could be positive or negative. But, it would be more sensible to give some relaxation to the drivers, considering the constant pressure they are put under during races.

"Could be changed, in a positive or negative way??? Hopefully common sense wins and professional sports people full of adrenalin and passion are allowed be themselves (within reason)," wrote another fan.

"George cooking 🔥," a fan mentioned.

"Perfectly put," said another fan.

George Russell reveals not having spoken to the FIA President

Earlier, the Grand Prix Drivers' Association sent out an open letter to the FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The letter addressed the issues that the drivers were facing with the new regulations (regarding swearing) in place.

Recently, speaking about having discussed the issue with the FIA President, Russell revealed that he had not been in contact with Ben Sulayem since the open letter was sent out. He also mentioned that he expects more "common sense" applied to these situations.

"I mean, collectively, we've not spoken any further since the open letter that was sent out. So, whether that is the response – I'm not too sure. As I said, it’ll be great if changes were made and the drivers were at least heard."

"I think it's just in the best interest for the sport and ensuring that some common sense is applied to these situations. As I said, I think all of us, we can comment on it when we see the action being taken rather than just the consideration."

Although there hasn't been any recent announcement regarding changes in Appendix B, the rules are expected to be more relaxed for the drivers.

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More