Audi aiming to recapture old magic ahead of its F1 entry in 2026

By Hiten Dutta
Modified Apr 29, 2025 17:00 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice - Source: Getty

The Audi F1 team is aiming to recapture their old magic with its entry to the sport in 2026. Audi made its announcement of joining the Formula 1 sport from the 2026 season back at the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice - Source: Getty
"It makes a huge difference. As a customer, you're well looked after. McLaren is also a customer team, and they do a fantastic job. But if you can work closely with engine development to ultimately deliver the best overall product, it makes the job a lot easier." James Key said on Audi's power unit advantage
The team will replace the Sauber team as Audi's works team from 2026 onwards, with the German outfit planning to acquire the Swiss team. James Key, who is the technical director of the Stake F1 team, Kick Sauber, says that in-house engine development is going to make a huge difference for the Audi F1 team in the 2026 season.

Many people here at Sauber are still on board from the BMW era. They fondly remember how the partnership worked back then. And they're trying to repeat that now with Audi. If there's a problem, all you have to do is talk to the colleagues in Neuburg. They're very accommodating. We still have to get used to that." James Key said on Audi's advantage Via AUTO MOTOR UND SPORT
Key emphasised that the team has worked with manufacturers like BMW in the past, with some employees still present from that era, and they will be trying to replicate a similar partnership with the new group as well. He also praised the colleagues in Germany, calling them very accommodating.

Jonathan Wheatley pushes the team "to get comfortable with being uncomfortable" ahead of the Audi F1 switch

Jonathan Wheatley was appointed as Sauber Team Principal, as Sauber is en route to embark on a new journey with Audi from the next season. Wheatley was associated with Red Bull since 2006 before moving to Sauber.

He admitted that he has urged Sauber to embrace the challenges in their transition and merger with Audi's engine venture in Germany.

"It’s a small team that’s in the transition phase to becoming a fully-fledged Formula 1 works team. There’s a myriad of projects that we need to get right and one of those is meshing the people together, you know and as a team we need to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, because change is coming and we have to be at the forefront of that and we need to have a clear roadmap as to where we’re headed and I believe we’re on that roadmap at the moment." Wheatley told Via Media in Bahrain.

Wheatley would be working with Mattia Binotto when the team transitions to the Audi F1 team. There are high hopes from Audi as they have earned considerable success in motorsports events over the years.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
