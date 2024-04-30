Audi CEO Andreas Seidl makes stark admission when it comes to the team's operating budget and head count

Audi CEO Andreas Seidl claims that their employee headcount is approximately 600 employees and that they are also within the established budget cap in terms of spending. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Auto Motor und Sport, the German claimed that the brand intends to expand the number of employees going ahead.

Given the budget cap, the operational costs of a team are currently capped at $150 million per year. Under the cap, Seidl claims that their current team has approximately 600 employees and their spending is well under the allowed cap. However, Audi plans to increase the number to 900 gradually. Seidl claimed that since the announcement of the German automotive giant’s entry into the sport, the brand has generated the interest of many and helped their recruitment campaign.

Asked about the team’s operating budget and employee numbers, the Audi CEO said:

“We are currently in the double-digit million range below the cost limit set by the regulations and have around 600 employees. The focus is on increasing staff numbers from 600 to 900 people as quickly as possible. We already have a highly talented team that we are further strengthening with additional know-how and experience.”

“Last year we were able to win over a number of people from different teams, from Formula 1 and other areas. Some have already started with us, others are still in the work suspensions that are common in Formula 1.”

He added:

“With Audi's announcement that it would take over 100%, we have launched the next stage of our recruiting campaign. The project has aroused great interest in the scene. When a premium brand with such a motorsport history enters Formula 1, it has enormous appeal.”

Audi is seeking to attract big technical names to their team like Adrian Newey

Audi CEO Andreas Seidl believes names like Adrian Newey are an attractive prospect for any team. However, he felt that the team couldn’t bank on one name alone. Asked by AMuS if they planned to recruit personnel like the Red Bull chief designer, the German hinted that they had a few names like his on their list. He felt they have successfully attracted top technical personnel to their brand and have the right people in place at present.

Commenting on their plans to recruit big names like Newey, the Audi CEO said:

“It’s clear that there are one or two names in the Formula 1 circus that you would like to have in the team. Someone who not only brings know-how to the table, but also attracts attention through their fame."

However, Seidl also emphasized the importance of having a cohesive unit instead of relying on one individual.

"On the other hand, Formula 1 is not a one-man show. It is important to us that we put together a strong team with the right attitude and the aim of achieving something together. That’s why, when filling key positions, we made sure that the relevant employees exemplify this culture. We are also highly attractive to top people from the scene and I am sure that we have the right people at the start.”

At the moment, the key announcement made by Audi has been the signing of Nico Hulkenberg as one of their drivers for the 2025 lineup. Seidl has previously worked with the German at Porsche when he participated in the 24 hours of Le Mans in 2015. Carlos Sainz is also allegedly one of their top choices. As far as their current lineup is concerned, it seems highly unlikely that Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu continue with the Hinwil squad into 2025 and beyond.