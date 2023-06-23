Audi F1 announces former Red Bull driver as its first signing for the brand's induction into the sport

Former Red Bull reserve driver Neel Jani recently became the first driver to be signed with Audi F1. The Swiss driver will help the team boost its development for Audi's upcoming entry to F1 in 2026.

RaceFans @racefansdotnet



Neel Jani, who has previously been a test driver for other F1 teams and won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2016, has been hired as its simulator driver.



More to follow.



#F1 #WEC #LeMans24 Audi has signed its first driver for its Formula 1 entry in 2026.Neel Jani, who has previously been a test driver for other F1 teams and won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2016, has been hired as its simulator driver.More to follow. Audi has signed its first driver for its Formula 1 entry in 2026.Neel Jani, who has previously been a test driver for other F1 teams and won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2016, has been hired as its simulator driver.More to follow.#F1 #WEC #LeMans24 https://t.co/LNn2pAUkXS

The German automotive giant will enter the sport in 2026, as a part of the new engine regulations. The company has struck a deal with Sauber, who currently operate as Alfa Romeo. In doing so, Audi will develop their own PUs, and will be the first team to join the grid under the new engine regulations.

In order to ensure smooth sailing from the get-go, the German giants have acquired former Red Bull reserve driver and Le Mans winner Neel Jani to help with development. The Swiss driver will take over simulator testing work for the F1 team at its base in Neuberg.

Speaking about his upcoming stint with Audi, Jani said:

“I am delighted to accompany Audi on their way into Formula 1. It is both an honour and a great responsibility to be involved in a project of this magnitude at an early stage. I am sure that with my experience from Formula 1 and LMP projects I can forge good links between theory and practice.”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko hopes Max Verstappen goes on to break Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' records

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is hopeful that his team and Max Verstappen will dethrone Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, taking away their mighty accolades in the process. The Dutchman is currently well on his way to securing a third consecutive title in the sport.

The two-time world champion stormed off to yet another victory at the Canadian GP, giving his team their 100th overall win in the sport. In doing so, he also matched Ayrton Senna's total win count with 41 wins to his name. While the two-time world champion is nowhere close to matching or breaking Lewis Hamilton's mighty career accolades, he is currently the dominant force in the sport.

Marko hopes that the Red Bull driver will continue on his current path and become the number one driver in the sport. As per Formula Passion, Marko said:

"When Schumacher retired, I thought: 'Wow, his record will stand forever'. But then came the incredible performances of Mercedes and Lewis. Without being too hopeful, but I believe that anything is possible."

Marko continued about Max Verstappen:

"The regulations are relatively stable until 2025, and in 2026 we will have our engine project which looks really promising. We have very good people and a good factory, and we have Max, who is under contract with us until 2028 and hasn't reached his limit yet."

While there is certainly enough time for the tide to shift, Verstappen seems too dominant for anyone to keep him from securing his third consecutive world championship.

Poll : 0 votes