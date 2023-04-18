Audi F1 team puts a deadline on conducting engine tests

Audi F1 has reportedly set a start date for conducting engine tests. The German automotive giant aims to start testing its new hybrid engines by the end of 2023, by which time they would have acquired the required personnel.

Audi is all set to enter the sport starting in 2026 when the engine regulations will change. Significant funding from the German giant into Sauber will enable Audi to establish a works engine program and race team and join F1 in 2026.

For Audi to join, they required the implementation of new engine regulations for 2026 that eliminate the intricate and costly Motor Generator Unit - Heat. The new rules also entail an increase in electrical power dependence up to 350kW and the use of entirely sustainable fuels.

The future F1 team confirmed that a single-cylinder engine has been tested since the end of last year, putting them in a good position to test a full engine by the end of the year.

Furthermore, Audi has stated that they plan to conduct testing of a complete hybrid drivetrain system, which includes a combustion engine, electric motor, battery, and electronic control unit, by the conclusion of 2023. This system will serve as the foundation for their forthcoming vehicle design.

Audi F1 aggressively recruiting from rival teams

Audi's F1 team is reportedly embarking on an aggressive recruitment drive to secure key technical personnel from rival teams, with reports suggesting that 50 experts have been contracted so far, some of whom are from competing teams.

The team is preparing for a smooth transition into the top tier of single-seater racing when the new engine regulations come into effect in 2026.

However, Audi faces a significant challenge in the form of their geographical disadvantage, as their headquarters are located in Neuberg, Germany, while seven of the current ten F1 teams are based in the UK.

Ferrari is the biggest team outside the UK, with Mercedes, Red Bull, and McLaren being based in the Island nation. This puts them at a disadvantage in terms of accessing the majority of technical talent, which is concentrated in and around the UK.

However, CEO Adam Baker has expressed absolutely no concerns regarding the matter, claiming the team already has a strong foundation in place. Speaking to PlanetF1.com, Baker said:

“Regarding recruitment, what we need to recognize is the Formula 1 project for Audi Sport here in Neuburg, it’s an important transformation project. This means we benefited from taking around 200 highly qualified staff over from within Audi Sport into Formula 1. So this is obviously a huge boost for our ramp-up phase."

He added:

"But to ensure we will be competitive in 2026, we want to accelerate our learning phase as much as possible and part of that strategy is an aggressive recruitment programme. So far, we’ve contracted around 50 technical experts to join us here, including from some of our competitors.”

it will be interesting to follow Audi's progress closely as they prepare for their entry in 2026.

