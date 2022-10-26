Audi F1 have teased a major announcement on Wednesday (October 26). The automotive giant announced their entry in F1 in 2026 as the power unit supplier earlier this season. There has been a lack of clarity over which team Audi would partner with to enter the sport. There have been reports that Sauber is the prime candidate Audi are looking at when it comes to joining the sport.

The Swiss team currently have an Alfa Romeo sponsorship that expires at the end of the 2023 season. Sauber have had a history of association with German brands, having been associated with BMW as BMW Sauber from 2006-09. According to reports, Audi plan to buy a 75% stake in Sauber in three years starting from the end of the 2023 season when Alfa Romeo leaves.

The German brand is expected to buy a 25% stake in Sauber for the 2024 season, another 25% for 2025, and the final 25% stake for the 2026 season. A periodic takeover could be the requisite investment Audi might want to make in the Hinwil-based squad.

Sauber are a perennial midfield contender. If they're to become a frontrunner, they would need an infrastructure upgrade. Audi, with an aim of winning races in three years of entering the sport, would want to be in the best position to make that happen when it enters in 2026.

There are, however, more questions that could be answered by Audi during their upcoming announcement on October 26. It remains to be seen what the announcement is and what's their next plan of action.

What about Porsche's F1 entry prospects?

Another question that needs answering is what happens next with Porsche. The German giant falls under the same umbrella as Audi (under parent company Volkswagen).

They were left red-faced when the Red Bull-Porsche partnership did not go through. It was long thought that Porsche would not enter the sport as was planned by the German giants. However, with the FIA claiming that Porsche could find its way into F1, there's hope that it could happen.

There's a lack of clarity over how Porsche could make an entry into F1. Prospective names like Williams and Aston Martin have been thrown around. There's even a left-field association in the form of an entirely new team in Andretti. For now, it appears Porsche's entry into F1 remains a possibility. How that happens remains to be seen.

