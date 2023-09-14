“Audi picking up the phone now”: Sebastian Vettel hinting at a possible return sends F1 fans into a frenzy

The potential return of Sebastian Vettel to F1 has ignited a wildfire of excitement among fans worldwide.

The four-time world champion, who bid farewell to the sport after a two-year stint with Aston Martin at the close of the 2022 season, recently shared his thoughts on returning to drive on the grid during an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1.

When asked by Martin Brundle about the possibility of following in the footsteps of illustrious champions like Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen by returning after a hiatus, Vettel responded with intriguing candor.

"I can't say no, because that you don't know," he said.

These words were more than enough to spark a frenzy among the devoted Sebastian Vettel fandom. Social media platforms lit up with fervent discussions, as fans expressed their hope for the German icon's return to the grid.

Many fans hinted at Audi's interest, given the company's impending arrival in F1 in 2026.

"Audi picking up the phone now," a user wrote.

Furthermore, speculations began swirling about Vettel's possible reunion with his previous team, Aston Martin. With the 36-year-old driver still in good shape, and nearly six years younger than the oldest competitor on the current grid, Fernando Alonso, the prospect of Vettel sharing the track with the current grid of racers does not seem too farfetched.

With Lance Stroll's contract set to expire, on fan urged the British outfit to give Vettel the seat.

"Give him Lance Stroll's seat!," they said.

Another user suggested a potential pairing of Sebastian Vettel with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr, who's future with the Prancing Horse remains uncertain.

"Vettel and Sainz at Audi!!!," they wrote.

Sebastian Vettel stays in "race-fit" despite retirement

The former F1 world champion stated to Sky F1 that he continues to keep himself in top physical form, revealing that he maintains his fitness to a level where a return to the track would be a feasible prospect.

The only notable impediment, Vettel acknowledges, lies in the need to rebuild the strength in his neck, crucial for withstanding the extreme G-forces experienced by F1 drivers.

Sebastian Vettel clarified that his commitment to maintaining peak fitness is not driven by any specific intent to stage a comeback.

"Yeah, but because I want to, not because I'm like, come back or if somebody falls out I'm going to (step in), not because of that," he said. "But so I guess my neck is not up to speed. No, it can't be, but everything else is pretty, pretty good, I would say."

As the dust settles from Vettel's unexpected revelation, the F1 community finds itself on tenterhooks, awaiting further developments on his return plans.