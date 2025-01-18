Audi shares major update about its acquisition of the Sauber F1 team

In a major update, Audi has reportedly completed a 100% takeover of Sauber Motorsport AG ahead of its official entry in the sport in 2026. The acquisition is likely worth around 600 million euros.

Kick Sauber has been undergoing several challenges in the past seasons. In the 2024 season, the team finished last in the Constructors' championship with four points in total. Moreover, Sauber's stint is set to end in 2026 as the German automotive manufacturer is set to take over the F1 team.

The automotive giant confirmed the news of the takeover in 2022. While the deal initially included a 75% takeover, the former changed plans to finalize a complete 100% takeover of the team from the 2026 season onwards.

Meanwhile, Auto Motor und Sport has reported that Audi's plans to take over Sauber are on schedule. According to a statement from the company's official, the automotive company has completed the takeover as of January 2025. The deal is reportedly worth around 600 million euros.

"The complete acquisition of Sauber Holding AG by Audi AG was successfully completed in January 2025 as planned," the official reportedly said.

Notably, the German automotive manufacturer has already begun accumulating cash for their operations in 2026. They apparently sold their Sauber stake to a sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, and the funds will likely be used to formulate a potent team.

The automotive giant previously signed Red Bull's sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley, for the team principal role, and he will take charge from this year itself. Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is already in charge of the company's F1 project and is supervising every move.

Moreover, Sauber also changed the drivers' lineup for the upcoming season. Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have left the team to make way for Nico Hulkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

Audi wants to win races, says project leader Mattia Binotto

Audi F1 project leader, Mattia Binotto (Image Source: Getty)

Mattia Binotto, Audi's F1 project leader, has made a strong claim ahead of the team's debut in 2026. He believes that building a strong team takes time and that the German automotive manufacturer will settle for nothing less than a win.

Speaking to Autosport, Binotto said (via GP Blog.com):

"As you can imagine, just building, maybe a new facility, it takes three years to attract people, and good people. So maybe it's only in three years' time we can reach our objective of fighting for wins, and let me say the title by 2030. That's still very ambitious, very challenging. But that is how long it will take."

Audi has apparently had some degree of success in their pursuit to build a strong team. Mattia Binotto and co. signed Jonathan Wheatley from Red Bull for the team principal's role. Moreover, Sauber also changed their lineup, striking the balance between Nico Hulkenberg's experience and Gabriel Bortoleto's youth.

