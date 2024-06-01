Audi targets surprise F1 driver after reported Carlos Sainz snub for their lineup: Reports

Audi is planning to enter F1 in 2026, joining their arch-rivals Mercedes-AMG F1 on the grid. As it prepares for a grand debut soon, the upcoming team is reportedly contemplating Yuki Tsunoda as one of its drivers.

Audi announced its intention to join Formula 1 in 2022. It initially planned to do so as an engine supplier only. However, with several developments in the past two years, Audi is now planning to accelerate and expand its presence in the sport as a full-fledged F1 team.

The German automobile giant has already acquired a 100% stake in the Kick Sauber F1 team and announced former McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl as the CEO and face of their F1 project.

As reported by MotorsportWeek, Audi has been in conversation with Scuderia Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr since the beginning of the year. The automotive marque seems to have already provided a lucrative offer to the young Spanish driver. However, it still awaits an answer from Sainz, who is also reportedly in negotiation with the Williams F1 team for the upcoming 2025 season.

Apart from Sainz, the team is also looking at Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda as an option.

"Audi weighs up Tsunoda F1 move as Sainz alternative - report"

The Japanese protege has been shining brightly at Red Bull Racing's sister team this season, outperforming his more experienced teammate Daniel Ricciardo. This has most likely caught the eye of the upcoming German outfit. Other drivers reportedly in contention for the seat are Esteban Ocon (Alpine F1), and Kick Sauber F1 drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

A brief look at Yuki Tsunoda's 2024 Formula 1 season so far

After showcasing raw talent in the lower Formula divisions, Yuki Tsunoda earned his seat on the Alpha Tauri (Racing Bulls now) F1 team in 2021. Now, in his fourth season for Red Bull Racing's sister team, the 24-year-old driver is hoping to showcase his commitment by maximizing his 2024 season.

The #22 racer had a dull start to his season so far as he managed to finish in 14th and 15th positions in Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, respectively. However, the young Japanese driver was soon able to turn the tables at the Australian race weekend, where he finished in 7th place.

Since then, Tsunoda has managed to finish in the top 10s, except for the Chinese Grand Prix, where he DNF'ed after an incident with Kevin Magnussen. With his current form, Tsunoda seems to be aiming for a promotion to Red Bull Racing. He has also reportedly admitted that he is looking at prospects from other teams as well, should the progression feel slow at his current outfit.