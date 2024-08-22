Bad news for Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez as Helmut Marko shares major update about brand's 2025 driver lineup

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko delivered some bad news for Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and RB driver Daniel Ricciardo as he confirmed that reserve driver Liam Lawson would be in one of the two teams' cars in the 2025 season. The Kiwi has been knocking on the door of the Austrian team ever since his stellar short stint with AlphaTauri in late 2023 replacing the injured Ricciardo.

But he could not get a permanent seat as the Aussie was chosen ahead of him to partner Yuki Tsunoda. However, Perez and Ricciardo's inconsistent form in the 2024 season has left the door open for Lawson to swoop in and take one of the seats at either Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen or at RB alongside Tsunoda.

Speaking with Kleine Zeitung, Red Bull advisor Marko said there would be a decision soon on which team Lawson would drive for in the 2025 season.

Trending

He said:

"There will be a decision in September. He'll definitely be in one of our cars next year."

The confirmation came on the back of the world champions retaining their driver's lineup for the remaining 10 races and three Sprints in the 2024 season and squashing reports of switching Ricciardo for Perez after the summer break.

The Austrian team could have lost Lawson to another team as the Kiwi driver's contract expired with the Red Bull family in September and he could have been a free agent post the expiration.

Daniel Ricciardo responds to Marko's comments regarding Liam Lawson

RB driver Daniel Ricciardo stated that Helmut Marko confirming Liam Lawson for the 2025 season left his future within the organization and the sport "a little unknown."

Speaking with RacingNews365, the eight-time race winner said:

"Speaking about Liam, he got to drive the car last year and he did a great job. I do think he is worthy of a seat on the grid, so if he is guaranteed a seat on the grid next year, that is good because he is a deserving driver. What that means for me is probably a little unknown, but if I perform, then I am sure they'll find a spot for me somewhere."

He also spoke about his position in the sport and the Red Bull family:

"I still know that performance is my best friend and if I do what I know I am capable of, then that puts me in a good position to stay somewhere in the family for next year, I've just got to focus on that," he added.

Ricciardo is currently in 13th place in the drivers' championship with 12 points to his name, while his teammate Tsunoda has 22 points, from 14 races and three Sprints thus far in the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback