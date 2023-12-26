Bad news for Max Verstappen's rivals as Red Bull maestro remains motivated to continue in F1: "Why would I want to walk away?"

In what will come as bad news for Max Verstappen's rivals, Red Bull's aero wizard Adrian Newey has revealed that he has no plans to either the team or F1. Newey is one of the greatest designers in the history of the sport and has put together some of the most dominant cars.

He has been a part of the sport since the 1980s, and his first dominant car was in 1992, when he built the active suspension-equipped Williams. Since then, Newey built a lot of dominant cars with various teams. The latest of his creations was the Red Bull RB19, which won all but one race in 2023 and helped Verstappen win his third title.

Newey was recently asked whether he loves working at Red Bull and the prolonged association is something that provides him fulfillment. The aerodynamic genius talked about how, unlike his stint at McLaren and Williams where the teams were already established, the run at Verstappen's team is more fulfilling, as he has built things from scratch with Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

"Absolutely," Newey told Motorsport. "When I joined Williams and McLaren, then they were two great teams that had won races and championships way before I ever arrived, so there was very little required on the infrastructure side, it was really just hopefully just trying to bring a bit on the design side."

He added:

"Whereas, and that’s really why I joined Red Bull, it was a bit of a career risk at the time, but I just wanted that sort of involvement again of being involved with the development of the team right at the start.

"In that sense, having been involved in the start with Christian and Helmut (Marko), how we developed the team, then why would I want to walk away from that?"

Max Verstappen's record-breaking 2023 F1 season

The 2023 F1 season was a record-breaking one for Max Verstappen, and the credit for that should also go to the RB19 built by Adrian Newey.

The Red Bull was several notches ahead of the competition as the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren were left trailing in its wake.

Max Verstappen ended the 2023 season with 19 wins, a record that's going to take some beating. He also leapfrogged the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost in the list of most career wins. Red Bull rivals will certainly not be too happy with Adrian Newey looking at a long-term future with the team.