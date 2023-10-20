Bad news for Red Bull's rivals as Adrian Newey divulges team's 2024 F1 season expectations to former team owner

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan mentioned that in his dinner with Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey, the latter revealed that it would be difficult for other teams to catch up with them in 2024.

The world champions have been in a league of their own this year winning sixteen out of the 17 completed races thus far. With five races to go, it doesn't seem to be any good news for the rest of the grid as the Austrian team will look to win every single one of them to add into the next season on the highest of highs.

In his podcast, Formula for Success, Eddie Jordan fired an ominous warning after his dinner with Red Bull's Adrian Newey. He said:

“I was at a function the other night with Adrian Newey, we’re cyclists, we cycle a lot together in Cape Town and Adrian tells me that he feels that the evolution of what they’ve got at the moment is going to be so difficult for anyone to catch up with."

“So please, folks out there, prepare yourself either for a boring time or an exciting time dependent on whether you’re a Red Bull fan. It’s going to be similar and Max is going to be so good.”

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen previews winning his 50th victory

Triple world champion Max Verstappen will be gunning for his 50th race win in Formula One this weekend in Austin. He also claimed that his first win in the sport was probably the most emotional one thus far.

Speaking in the pre-race press conference, the Red Bull driver said:

"I don't know. I think they're all just beautiful in a different way. But I think the very first one probably was the most emotional one – because that's what you always tried to achieve. And I think that was definitely a very special day for me and my family at the time."

"But to pick another one, it’s tough. It’s just about also enjoying the moment. I mean, maybe you think about it a bit more later on in your career, but not now.

It is pretty extraordinary that Max Verstappen has garnered so much success at a young age and will go for his 50th win in the sport and with Red Bull already. He has the opportunity to become the third-most successful driver in the history of the sport in terms of race wins by the end of the season.