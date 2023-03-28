“Bada**”: Valtteri Bottas breaks the internet after Alfa Romeo share his NSFW picture on Twitter

Alfa Romeo shared a picture of Valtteri Bottas in the latest issue of GP racing magazine, which broke the internet, inviting plenty of comments and reactions.

With the 2023 Australian Grand Prix comping up, GP Racing have released their latest cover feature with Valtteri Bottas. The Finnish driver is seen naked in the cover picture.

In the issue, he talks about joining his new team, Alfa Romeo, and how he has the freedom to do and say whatever he wants. He also claimed that he is enjoying life and driving like never before.

This is the Valtteri who has always wanted to get out, and he's all the more entertaining for it. He's even come up with a 'cheeky' approach to generate funds for charity.

Speaking of generating funds, Valtteri Bottas will debut a new helmet. He will put up a special edition, race-used helmet from this weekend's Australian Grand Prix for auction. Alfa Romeo's official charity partner, Save the Children, will receive the donations raised.

The new cover image has Formula One fans in stitches as this isn't the first time Valtterri has released an NSFW picture on Twitter. Many fans were not surprised to see Bottas on this new 'cheeky' cover.

Here are some of their reactions:

Boon. @_Payneful @alfaromeostake @ValtteriBottas @gpracingonline If I had a pound for every time I'd seen Valtteri's bottom, I'd now have £3. It's still not much, but it's weird that it's happened thrice.

There were a few who couldn't find the right words and responded with hilarious GIFs and images.

Valtteri Bottas extended his strong run this F1 season at a scorching Miami Grand Prix last year to once again finish within the points. He then de-stressed in Colorado by tweeting a candid snapshot of himself swimming.

Bottas took advantage of the well-earned vacation by traveling to Aspen, Colorado. This particular image attracted a lot of comments on his profile as well.

Valtteri Bottas' limited-edition Australian GP helmet set will be auctioned off for Save the Children

Bottas and contemporary Aboriginal artist Ricky Kildea have collaborated to create two unique helmet designs as a tribute to Australia's Indigenous communities. One of these designs will be auctioned off by F1 Authentics. All proceeds will go to two projects that will benefit the local Indigenous community.

"The Australian Grand Prix marked the perfect occasion to bring to life not one, but two incredible helmet designs whilst raising funds for those in need together with the team’s official charity partner, Save the Children." Bottas stated.

Kildea is dedicated to drawing attention to the disadvantages faced by Indigenous communities. He combines his love of sports and cultural identity in his original artwork, much of which is centered around Australian Rules Football.

The Mooroopna Kinder Project, which was damaged by significant flooding last year, would provide assistance to families in the area who are unable to pay for childcare. The proceeds from the auction will be used by Save the Children to pay for equipment repairs and new equipment purchases.

Kildea selected the Koorie Academy Basketball as the second recipient. This non-profit aids Aboriginal kids who "face hurdles" when it comes to participation in sports.

