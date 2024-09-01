"Basically change the whole car": Max Verstappen demands action from Red Bull after F1 Italian GP debacle

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen finished the Italian Grand Prix in sixth place. After the race, the three-time F1 world champion criticized the setup of his RB20 race car during the entire weekend in Monza.

Ever since RBR introduced upgrades to their 2024 contender, the Dutchman and his teammate Sergio Perez have struggled to keep pace with rivals like McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes-AMG. This was evident throughout the Italian GP weekend as Verstappen struggled to find the right balance with his car in all Free Practice sessions (FP1, FP2, and FP3) as well as Qualifying.

The issue even perplexed RBR team principal Christian Horner, with Q2 and Q3 sessions on Saturday yielding unexpected results. Now, after finishing the Italian GP in sixth place, the 26-year-old has demanded necessary action from the Austrian outfit ahead of the next race in Baku (September 15).

Trending

“Yeah, It's really bad at the moment, before Baku we have a lot of work to do, basically change the whole car,” Verstappen said during the post-race media interaction.

The same can be heard in a clip shared by a Red Bull Racing fan page on X. Here's a look at the post, captioned:

"Max on plenty of work ahead of Baku"

Expand Tweet

He also shared a clear message to Horner during an interview with Sky Sports F1 after the race.

"I thought we got the most out of the car in terms of position but not in the way we approached the race," Verstappen commented.

"The pace was not strong enough so we had to do our own race and had a bad pit stop. I think strategy-wise we didn't optimize it. Some cars did a one-stop and we did a two-stop which was not the best," he added, criticizing the two-stop strategy.

Max Verstappen will likely be looking for better results from Red Bull to maintain his lead and chance at winning the drivers' title in the 2024 season.

"I mean, I got a penalty for that" - Max Verstappen fumes on the radio after run-in with his old rival Lewis Hamilton during the Italian Grand Prix

During the Italian Grand Prix, old rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had a close run-in on turn 1 of lap 1. The Dutchman vented his frustration against the seven-time world champion on the team radio.

As the five lights went out, Verstappen made a quick burst into turn 1 of the iconic start/finish straight at Monza. However, the Red Bull Racing driver had to back out just before the first corner to avoid contact with Hamilton.

Feeling that the Mercedes-AMG star didn't leave enough space, the reigning champion took to the team radio, addressing his concern.

"Lewis didn't leave a car's width," Verstappen fumed. "I mean, I got a penalty for that.. so..." he added.

Max Verstappen was likely recalling the incident between him and Hamilton at Monza in 2021, where the former was handed a three-place grid penalty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback