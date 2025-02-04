“Basically he’s easing in”: Christian Horner gives his thoughts on Liam Lawson’s current status in Red Bull

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner shared his positive opinion of Liam Lawson as he prepares his debut with the team in the 2025 F1 season. He revealed that the 22-year-old has been fitting well with the team and is scheduled for a simulator test.

Lawson drove for VCARB in 2024 after Daniel Ricciardo was replaced mid-season post the Singapore Grand Prix. He was rather impressive with the team, and when Red Bull Racing decided to terminate Sergio Perez's contract, they chose Lawson. Perez had been racing alongside Max Verstappen since the 2021 season and although he was very consistent initially, his performance seemingly dropped mid-season through 2024. He was then replaced despite a two-year contract extension.

Ahead of his first drive with Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson was given a positive sign from team principal Christian Horner. The latter said that Lawson is "easing" his way into the team. He also revealed that the 22-year-old is scheduled for a simulator test later.

"We’ve tried very hard not to put pressure on him so far and he’s basically easing his way in," Horner said (via Crash.net).

"He’s in the US at the moment. He will be back in the simulator again next week. So he’s doing a decent job and we’re just trying to ease him in quite gently."

Although moving to Red Bull is a major upgrade for Liam Lawson, the team might struggle in the season initially considering their performance in 2024.

Liam Lawson could face trouble with Red Bull's performance in 2025

The team dominated during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Although they had a similar start to 2024 too, they failed to keep their momentum up. McLaren and Ferrari introduced major upgrades throughout the season that gave them the upper hand and managed to develop a car faster than RBR.

Red Bull dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship while McLaren clinched the title. Verstappen's consistent finishes held him at the top of the Drivers' Championship as he won his fourth consecutive title.

However, heading into 2025, both Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen might find the Red Bull a little behind their competitors. Ferrari and McLaren had more time to focus on next season's car, subsequently, also shifting their focus to the 2026 regulations.

As for Red Bull, they had to spend their resources on the 2024 car to keep it competitive at the top. They are not expected to have a very strong car initially in 2025. Moreover, with Adrian Newey no longer a part of the crew, it is hard to assess if their developmental trajectory would match their competitors.

